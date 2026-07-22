The Folder Crisis: How a Manager’s Innocent Advice Backfired Into a High-Stakes Workplace Conversation

No matter how good your manager is in some ways, there will always be things that they do that annoy you.

What would you do if you liked your manager overall, but their one ‘flaw’ was that they micromanaged you on many things, including how to organize your work folder?

That is what is happening to the employee in this story, so they want to talk to the manager and ask them to stop, but aren’t sure if that would be out of line.

I think you really have to be careful in situations like this because the manager does have the authority in the situation. Read through the full story below and see how you think it should be handled.

WIBTA if I asked my manager to stop going through my work folder? So, I have been at my company for close to eight months.

You will never like everything about your boss.

My boss is super likable, but very bad about micro-managing and it’s quite annoying at times. Usually, I let it slide because I know they have good intentions and I am not the type to get easily worked up about things.

So, what is wrong with this, exactly.

However, this morning I came to work to find that my manager had gone through my personal work-folder and put a post it on top of it asking me to organize the folder. Granted, they are the ones who initially gave me the folder when I first started months ago.

When you are at work, you have to do things the way your boss wants.

But I don’t feel like I have given them any reason at all to go through this folder and it’s not as if it’s something I am sharing with another person. They essentially want me to organize it just because they are very organized and orderly, whereas I am not but I always get things done proficiently and quickly.

Sure, this can be annoying.

I guess the gist of it is, I am annoyed my manager went through my folder without asking me first. They have not said anything negative about my work performance, so I don’t think they are concerned about my job performance just wanting me to organize this folder in the way they would organize it, when that’s not how I operate.

They should tread carefully here.

I have not said anything to them because I care about my job, like them as a person, and don’t want to come off as rude, childish, or petty, but this has just really bothered me. Would I be out of line to bring it up and ask them not to go through my folder without asking? WIBTA?

While this person can certainly have the discussion with their manager, they need to be careful about it. It is something they do at work with items provided by the company, they have every right to dictate how things are done.

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Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about this story.

Is this really a fight worth having, though?

The folder is definitely work provided.

This might be a good idea.

How personal is this folder?

This might be a conversation he can have.

He can try to explain it to his manager, but at the end of the day, he should do as he is told. The folder was provided by his job. And it is used for his job. So, his manager can tell him how to use it.

This is really not a hill worth dying on. Knowing when to hold your tongue is important.