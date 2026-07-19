His Neighbors Kept Claiming the Street Parking Was Theirs, So He Took Action

In most situations, it is good to do everything that you can to get along with your neighbors, but some people make that impossible.

What would you do if your neighbors thought that all the street parking in the area belonged to them, and they got upset whenever you would park in front of your house?

That is what happened to the people in this story, so they finally got sick of it and not only parked in the street, but as close to the nasty neighbors as possible. Even after the police were called, they continued to do it just to make the neighbors mad.

I think it is unfortunate that they can’t get along with the neighbors, but you can’t let them push you around either. Read on to see what you think of the story.

Neighbors try to own the entire street in front of their house, I’m the first neighbor to not let them get what they want My neighbors to my left have been hellish old crazies since I moved here 5 years ago.

Wow, this is highly inappropriate.

We were cordial up until last summer when the 70-75 year old husband did the jerking off motion to my partner (for the second time, mind you) because his friend had parked in front of the guys’ house for 24 hours (bachelor trip). Note: even with our friend parked there, both the husband and wife neighbors could also park their huge truck & jeep.

Street parking is always first come, first serve.

So, there’s tons of room especially since the house on the other side of them doesn’t have cars, so they can park in front of her place too. But, whatever, keep peace and all so we don’t park in front of their house if we can help it just because they aren’t worth our time. But I knew I was done pretending to be nice.

They can park as close as they want, as long as they don’t hit the other car.

Yesterday, MLK day, I heard a knock on our door at 8am but it was a holiday and I was off work so I kept sleeping. Later, when my partner left for therapy, the neighbor approached him and said “yeah we called the cops on you because you guys keep parking too close to our car. He was going to ticket you, but I said I’d talk to you first.”

They weren’t even parked inappropriately.

My partner, always one to avoid drama just shrugged and went to therapy. When he told me 4 hours later when he got home, I was skeptical. 1). I wasn’t parked illegally nor was I close to the car. I was eye-estimating about 2 feet of space between us. I was also parked in front of my own house

If the neighbor is going to cause trouble, this person will make trouble.

2). If I was *going* to be ticketed for that, I would have. Or they would have left a note at my door. Also – I’m parked in front of my own house and our apron (no driveway, but apron). What is the problem, exactly? So, the troublemaker that I am, I went outside and bumped my car a little closer, so now there was only 1 foot between us.

He isn’t hiding what he did.

As I closed my car door, I even got some pageantry and threw up a peace sign and left hip lean towards their house (they have cameras covering every square inch and the one our front also covers my entire lawn, so they saw). I also called the non-emergency line and asked to speak with the officer who came to my residence.

The police were never going to issue a citation.

Told him the story and he laughed and sighed saying that he was never going to ticket me and when he told our neighbor he was grumpy and pissed off. They even offered to do house checks for us since we leave for our honeymoon soon. Neat, right? So, a few hours pass and suddenly there’s a cop car in front of the neighbors. He called once again and showed the video to the cop (but he tried telling him I was flipping him off vs. doing a peace sign, thankfully the cop is smart and knew the difference).

At least the cops seem to be reasonable.

Cop comes to our house, I let him in and tell him about the numerous threats, fear mongering (aka how he also tried lying that this guy was going to ticket me) and how he has acted so disrespectfully and immature to us that I was done pandering to these old people. Our neighbor to the right has also had issues with them (more racially as our neighbor is a racist and they are brown), so we are on the same page.

He isn’t breaking any laws.

I explained that I know the cop is an innocent in this and is playing middleman, but since I am doing nothing illegal or morally wrong, I will continue to park how I want. The cop alluded to continue doing what I was doing and make sure to avoid anything illegal, and I agreed and thanked him.

He is sick of putting up with his neighbor’s antics.

Not super petty, I know, but this is the start I bet. I’m going to keep parking 1 foot from their jeep’s behind in front of my house (also over our apron to our nonexistent driveway) and let him raise his blood pressure. Can’t be good for his health in the long term. Also, if cops keep being called on me for legal doings, I will stop opening the door and be sure to file a harassment/restraining order.

Fortunately, most neighbors are nothing like this.

The cops know these people WELL since they call many times for other nonsense and our neighbor to the right had to call them on the other neighbors because they were threatening them and their kids. Not all neighbors are like this, right? We plan to move in 1-2 years anyway, but I work from home and take joy in stirring pots as you see.

When you have a neighbor who loves causing problems, you need to show them that you won’t put up with it.

Check out what the people in the comments have to say about this great story.

The cops should be putting a stop to this.

Putting up cameras is a great idea.

That’s one way to get rid of a bad neighbor.

I assume this is true everywhere.

This commenter will win out in the end.

Don’t give neighbors like this an inch or they will take a mile. They are handling it right by standing up to him and his threats.

If anything, this person should file a police report against the neighbor for harassment.