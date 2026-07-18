His Neighbor’s Tree Caused Storm Damage to His Property, And Now His Neighbor Won’t Even Give Him a Phone Number

It’s a pretty amazing realization as you get older when you realize that there are TONS of people out there who 0could care less about being a good citizen.

Not only is it amazing, but it’s also a pretty huge bummer.

In today’s story, a homeowner is ticked off that the guy who owns the house next door won’t be a good neighbor after a tree from his property damaged some of his property.

Let’s take a look at what’s going on here…

Property damage. “We have neighbors we love. They are renters. June 10 we had a bad storm and one of the huge massive trees in their yard had a limb break and fell into our yard. The limb was so big it’s the size of a large tree.

Oh, no!

The branch fell and destroyed my patio furniture. It was a bad storm and many people had their houses severely damaged. It damaged our gutters and yard as well. The owner of the property is friends with the tree removal company (this is important later). We understood that some people needed their services more direly than we did. And it was also a heat wave. But the limb fell further and caused a lot more damage and destroyed our dog run we have and part of our fence. Finally the limb was removed. Keep in mind it’s been recommended that the 3 trees there be removed because they’re huge and old in poor condition and pose a serious risk to the homes it sits by.

This guy sounds like a deadbeat…

The landlord refuses to give us his number. The number listed for him goes to an older woman’s voicemail who lives out of state and is not related to this guy. The renters have told us they are waiting on him to fix things in the house they told him about 2 years ago. Going back to the tree company, when they came to remove the branch they did not knock on our door or ring the doorbell.

What the hell?!?!

So they went to part of the fence that was not broken and took the wooden pole away and broke the fence to gain access. I’m debating about leaving a Google review about that situation. It’s been a month and nothing. The owner lives less than 7 miles away in a very affluent home.”

Check out what readers had to say about this.

This person weighed in.

Another Reddit user spoke up.

This individual shared their thoughts.

Another reader weighed in.

And this person offered some advice.

I’d be totally annoyed too if I was in this guy’s position!

It doesn’t take a whole lot of effort to be a good neighbor.

Come on, people!

This is one landlord who doesn’t want to deal with any problems!