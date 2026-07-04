His Upstairs Neighbors Are Loud and Careless Nightly. He’s Officially Reached His Absolute Breaking Point.

Ugh…nobody wants to live this way…

Constantly being on edge, wondering when the next loud crash is coming.

If you’ve never had to deal with loud and selfish neighbors before, let me tell ya…it ain’t pretty!

The person who wrote the following story is really going through, and they sound like they’re just about at the end of their rope.

Read on and see what you think about what they’re dealing with.

Uncivil people. “I live with my family in a shared space where only 2 families live, just me and the upstairs neighbor, where the house vents are connected.

Talk about a buzzkill…

The neighbors who just moved in a month ago are not civil at all and have an annoying toddler (who should probably be in school because I see kids shorter than him attend kindergarten or something) that runs around sometimes. The adults also stomp almost everywhere. Almost every day, the toddler wakes up around 9 and wakes me up. The man who lives directly above my room also smokes and the smoke comes down to my bathroom because of the shared ventilation.

These folks are really inconsiderate.

We did talk to them twice, the first was to get the toddler to stop stomping and for the man to stop smoking in the bathroom and suggests he smokes out on their balcony or outside, which they listened to the toddler part and not the smoking part. After a while of him not listening, the ventilator is now boarded up from my end because my family says the bill is too high to keep the ventilator on all day. Back to the toddler issue: I had tried the thing where you put a speaker on the wall and blast techno music or something, it did work but the kid might stop a bit then continue when I stop playing (any moment from morning to around 8 pm).

This situation is already out of control.

I don’t do the thing where I leave the techno on all day because if I’m not home my family just shuts it off and when I’m in my room and the toddler is stomping, I just feel my heartbeat quicken because of how loud the techno is. The second talk was about the same things (just this time for the toddler to stop stomping completely mostly), which had some effect at the beginning but had zero effect after a few hours and funny enough, they even doubled the noise a bit with more toddler rampaging and annoying stomping. My family does not want to talk to the landlord about it because they are scared that it will evoke an argument with the upstairs neighbors and he will tell us to move instead (my family says this because the rent is cheap compared to the other places in the area). I don’t want to call 311/CPS or call the police to tell them to calm down because of my family’s concern and about how the landlord will react. To add on, I don’t have the landlord’s contact information, only my family has, so complaining by myself to him is highly unlikely.

He’s feeling pretty alone about all of this.

My family doesn’t seem to be as bothered as I am, might be because most of the people excluding the toddler who are smoking or stomping around live directly above me. I’m just so sick and tired of this unruly behavior, these people are actual animals. Every day I wake up, my heart is at unrest because I am tense as to when this toddler will start stomping again. I want to move out but don’t have the funds to do so. Also, I could go to a quiet space like a library, but don’t want to since I don’t know if I can enjoy my hobbies in an open public space because I like my privacy (not anything weird, just like shows and gaming). I feel stressed and feel my only time at peace is when it is around 12 am when the adults stop walking completely.”

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What a bummer…

If you know, you know how much this sucks!

This guy can’t get a moment of peace is in his own home…