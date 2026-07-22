His Waitress Called Him Cute and Gave Him Her Number—His Next Move Changed Everything

When you meet someone you find attractive, there is nothing wrong with shooting your shot, as long as you aren’t rude about it.

What would you do if you were at a restaurant when your waitress slipped you her phone number with a note that said she thought you were cute?

That is what happened to the guy in this story, but he thought her actions were unprofessional, so he complained to the manager. This got the waitress fired, so now he is wondering if he did something wrong.

I think he was way out of line for complaining about something like this. Read through all the details below and see if you agree.

AITA for getting a waitress fired from her job because she left me her phone number? I (20M) went for dinner with my family (parents in their 50s) right before the lockdown.

Apparently, this happened just before the COVID lockdowns.

Anyway, there was a fairly attractive waitress (looked to be in her 20s) serving us. Afterwards, she left her phone number for me with a smiley face saying she found me cute.

She was just shooting her shot, there is nothing wrong with this.

For several reasons, I was quite irritated by this. First and foremost, my parents teased me about this which made me feel uncomfortable. Secondly, it seems very unprofessional and personal. I am a customer, and she is the server. She doesn’t know me, and this was a very forward thing to do.

What a jerk.

I’d ideally just like to have had my food without any issues. So, after finishing I asked to speak to the manager and filed a complaint.

She really shouldn’t have been fired for this.

I checked on Facebook for the page of the restaurant, and I saw someone leave a bad review for the place. Lo and behold it was her. She got fired.

His sister is right, that’s for sure.

My sister said I was an AH for doing this, but I think I was well within my rights. AITA?

What kind of person files a complaint just because someone offered their phone number. He is a jerk.

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Read on to see what the people in the comments thought of this situation.

He overreacted to a normal social situation.

Her actions are not at all uncommon.

She handled the situation well, he was a jerk.

This commenter is glad she won’t be stuck with him.

He could have just ignored her, but instead he got her fired. That seems like the very definition of being a jerk.

She worked up the courage to leave him her number, and this is the thanks she gets.