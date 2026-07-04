His Water Bills Were Suddenly Astronomical. The Stealthy Way His Neighbor Was Stealing From Him Is Mind-Blowing.

Well, this sounds absolutely SKETCHY.

We’d like to give most folks the benefit of the doubt that they are upstanding citizens, but we all know that there are a few bad apples out there who screw people over and ruin it for everyone else.

In today’s story, a man suspects there’s something fishy going on with his water bill…

And he think he knows exactly who’s to blame.

Read on and see what you think!

Neighbor stealing water and costing me a FORTUNE! (Yes, really). “I do a lot of travel work and leave my home frequently for weeks – sometimes months – at a time.

That sounds excessive…

Last month, I got a notice from my water company of an outstanding bill of $311. They call me and say “We believe you’ve sprung a leak. You’ve used 33,000 gallons of water in the last several weeks” while I was out of state. I have my girlfriend go to my place to make sure there’s no sink, faucet, toilet, etc running. She DOES find that the plug on the downstairs toilet was caught and seeping a little water through, so in my naive mind I’m thinking “Well, maybe THAT’s it. I dunno how that would be 33k gallons, but…” I chalk it up to likely being something I did, because I don’t ever jump to suspecting foul play.

Uh oh…

Well, I just got hit with another notice, this time for $486.11! I immediately call the water company and ask them if someone could come out and check my meter for the record. They have a rep in the area who gladly comes over and looks and informs me that – in fact – my water is not currently running, the pressure is perfectly fine, and that there is no possibility there’s a leak. He says “It’s very obvious someone is turning your water on and off.” I’ll try to present the facts (which may or may not play a part in this) as they are without trying to sound too biased here: We both had our homes finished and closed within the same period of time, give or take a week. My water use in the 2.5 years I’ve been in my home has totaled (as of Friday) 136,000 gallons.

There was definitely something weird going on here…

100,000 gallons of that has been used in the LAST TWO MONTHS while I’ve been completely away, with only my closest friends showing up to get the mail and just make sure everything’s good. My lawn has been dead for the last two years, because the cost of upkeep in my neighborhood is pretty high. I have a landscaper mow, trim and pull weeds, but he does not use the water whatsoever. My neighbor’s lawn looks like a golf course. It’s incredibly green, well watered and tended to. He’s usually out watering at least once a day. They checked his meter, and apparently he’s at 166,000 gallons of water use in the entire time he’s lived next to me. Only 30k gallons more than where I’m standing at, with a completely dead lawn. I told the water company everything I’m suspecting, and they said they couldn’t share much, but the rep on the phone DID tell me that his water use was “very low” these last couple of months. She was almost speechless when she spoke to the technician who went to my house, because he basically backed up my assumptions and asked “Hey, are you sure I’m at the right address? Because this guy’s lawn is like a desert, but the neighbor’s house looks insane.”

This whole thing also seems pretty unfair.

The water company said they understand that I’m clearly not using all of this water, but I’m still responsible to pay it. I mean, I get that… Water was apparently used, and my county is in a stage 4 drought protocol. They basically said “you need to put up cameras and try to catch him for a civil suit.” After the technician looked at the pressure, he then turned off the customer/main valve (which sits outside on the border suspected neighbor’s side of the property). This is the ONLY main valve the homes in my subdivision have by default. I now see how this can be a MAJOR issue. The next day, the valve was turned back on and 200 gallons of more water was ran. I called the water company immediately again, and they said the only thing that can be done is to either terminate the service, or try to catch him/file a police report.

This situation was starting to get weird.

Around the beginning of the first outrageous billing cycle, my landscaper texts me and asks “does your neighbor have problems with certain races?” because he’s allegedly been harassing him. The issue is that my last landscaper also said that and then abruptly quit, leaving me out of luck while I was also previously away for the holidays. Maybe this is irrelevant, but it does show how he is about his lawn and property line. I respectfully told my neighbor that he needs to stop because it’s causing me stress while I’m trying to work. He got incredibly defensive and basically said “I can do whatever I want from my porch; he’s blowing grass on my side of the lawn and I’m sick of it!” (Whoop dee doo) This was on March 6th, so I’m wondering if there will be a significant correlation around then. At the end of February, he started putting up a fence barrier right next to my faucet line. This was about a week before confronting him about my landscaper and around the time of when the excessive use started. The water company is issuing me a detailed 90-day report, which will show which days there was water use, what time of the day and how much was being ran. The unfortunate part is that it takes two weeks (10 business days) to get this report back. I technically can’t rule out my other neighbor, except his lawn has also pretty much always been dead. He’s also a renter and has hardly ever been seen using water outside whatsoever in the entire time he’s been here. He’s also a federal agent, and I really doubt he’d risk his entire career to steal water from me for… I have zero idea what he’d be using it for, because it’s clearly not going into HIS lawn. I didn’t have side cameras installed on the house, since he’s the kind of neighbor who’s always watching and “looking out.” I’ve had my friends install some blink cameras while he was at work. However, they aren’t really picking up a lot of activity without being more visible.

His neighbor sounds intense…

He’s a disgruntled retired vet with some definite anger issues. He’s the kind of dude who thinks the public parking in front of his house is exclusively his, and he’ll start an actual fight with neighbors over it, however he’s literally parked in a neighbor’s driveway and was flabbergasted when the neighbor showed up in the middle of the night and told him to get out. He actually had the wherewithal to come to me and say “the nerve of some people” after telling me what he did. He’d absolutely try to get anyone towed or vandalized who did it to him though, 100%. He’s also threatened to poison the neighbor’s dogs because of their excessive barking throughout the day. Before I left to go home for the holidays, he and his wife both said “We’re gonna stop using our sprinkler system, because it’s killing us on our water bill. This company is way too expensive.” My foam faucet covers are still currently on. I wonder if he noticed that they were still on once it started getting hot again a couple months back and took it as a sign that I’m not paying attention (?). I mean, he’s wasn’t wrong to a good degree. One of my neighbors told me he waters his lawn three times a week, and he has a family of five with a daughter who takes 50 minute showers, and his bill was only $150. My ex-girlfriend also lives just a block over, and she says she only waters the grass three times a day, and her highest bill ever was $190, which is higher than mine ever has (roughly $110 a month). Our separation was mutual and healthy. I feel like I need to clarify that she wouldn’t ever never do anything like that to anyone, let alone me. LOL.

He needs to get busy and get to the bottom of this.

I have a lawyer currently building a potential case with all of the facts presented at this time. I guess I’m wondering if there’s any advice or ideas to help catch him in the act. So far, I haven’t seen him on the cameras, but the one neighbor I really trust has said he’s been out really late and early in the morning, so I feel like the water report will correlate with that. Does anyone have a security camera recommendation? I’m thinking I’ll need to get a system that records 24/7 to try to line up the water company’s report. Something preferably discrete that he won’t be able to see, but there’s a few spots that I could mount a fair sized camera that he shouldn’t be able to catch. Any extra advice besides just shutting off the water service and putting locks on the spouts? I really want to catch this guy red-handed, because he’s going to have cost me well over $1,000 by the end of this month. I am slightly concerned he may have access to my water system, because he works in construction and is pretty savvy in that regard, but right now I feel like he’s likely plugging his back yard sprinkler (system) into my line and just letting it go a couple times a week. I guess we’ll see. I think being able to discretely put in a solid camera system and then just wait a bit more to see what happens is the move at the moment.

He didn’t do anything wrong and this is what he gets…

It’s really a bummer, because I’ve been a very considerate neighbor. I like to play the drums, and any time he’s told me it’s bothering him, I’ve stopped it immediately, even when it was while recording tracks for a local band. I’m starting to now see who he really is the more I learn about him through other people. This ended up very finger-pointy which isn’t what I wanted, but it’s like the technician said: “There’s no way you have any sort of leak. Your water’s intentionally being used and is going SOMEWHERE. And if it was your yard, you’d have green patches somewhere around it. You’ve got gold-course quality turf just a couple feet over.” I’m also kind’ve a small YouTuber (25k subs). If I catch him and can make a real case out of this, I’m going to make a video on it, and put up a huge sign in my front yard that says something like: “Thieves live here. Ask me how my grass is so green!” If anyone comes up with anything good, I’d gladly credit them in it as well. I really don’t want to be at odds with my neighbor, but I cannot STAND a thief. I’ve worked way too hard for what I have to be just taken from me, and he’s definitely the type of boomer who thinks he’s entitled to other people’s amenities if it won’t kill them. Note: I DO have spigot locks, but I feel like that’s a one time sorta thing. If he goes to tap it and it’s not on camera, he’s gonna know I’m onto him. Which would be the worst case scenario at this point.”

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man whose neighbors won’t stop parking in his spot, so he’s forced to take measures into his own hands. Read The Drama →

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He definitely needs to get to the bottom of this ASAP!

His neighbor sounds like a huge jerk.

It sounds like this guy’s neighbor is without a doubt ripping him off.