His Wife Keeps Giving All Their Leftovers to Her Coworkers. The Growing Resentment is Splitting Their Household.

Are you one of those people who loves to eat leftovers the next day?

I know I am!

Cold chicken, cold pizza, cold Chinese food, bring it all on!

And if those leftovers suddenly disappear without a trace for some reason, I’m not a happy camper…

And neither is the guy who wrote this story.

He explained why he’s pretty annoyed that his wife keeps hoarding all the leftovers for her work friends.

Read on and check out what he had to say.

AITA? Wife takes all the leftovers. “She or I will make food, we have a son and I eat a good bit so we make a good amount.

Hmmm…that’s strange.

There will be leftovers and she takes all of it. Not just enough for lunch for the day, but every single smidge of it. We made like 20 burritos last night. I ate 3 she ate 2 and my son ate 1.

What?!?!

She took 10 to work (she has to be sharing the food with everyone, there’s no way she’s going to eat all of it then take more leftovers the very next day) and left me three and my son one. I have had conversations multiple times about taking all of it, she just doesn’t listen or she gives some excuse.

He has a point…

I feel like you don’t HAVE to take all of it, you have a family that will 100% eat it, I don’t see the problem with taking enough for you, your coworkers can bring their own food. I’m trying to not be a jerk about it, but it’s getting a bit out of hand with the ungodly amount of food she’ll take. AITA?”

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Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This person spoke up.

Another individual said he’s NTA.

And this reader agreed.

I’m on this guy’s side, for the record.

I can see taking in leftovers for co-workers once in a while, but this is pretty outrageous!

Leave that food at home!

This dude is TOTALLY OVER his wife stealing all the leftovers.