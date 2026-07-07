Homeowner Complains About Construction Noise, Then a 5G Tower Goes Up Outside His House

Imagine moving into a neighborhood that’s still under construction. You’re one of the first homeowners in the new neighborhood.

Would you complain about the construction noise, or would you figure that some noise is to be expected?

In this story, one man was really upset about the construction going on around his new home. He complained so much that the crew had to make some changes to accommodate him.

That made the crew angry, and the angry construction crew took the first opportunity to get revenge. It was a doozy!

Keep reading for all the details from the perspective of one of the construction workers.

Home owner got what was coming to him after daily harassment I worked an engineering/construction job last year for a home builder and we had to deal with a bunch of 5g anti vaxxer health nuts moving in to one of our neighborhoods. Constant complaints about the construction, the noise, the debris, which made no sense because they chose to move into the neighborhood before construction was completed.

One homeowner really liked to complain.

One man in particular would harass us daily, complaining about the streetlights being too bright (they weren’t) and complaining about a generator we had running about a block away from him to power the site temporarily until we had the infrastructure in. The complaints ranged from the generator was damaging his hearing (thing was almost completely silent) or that the fumes from the generator were coming into his house and causing him and his kids to have stunted development. They would come up with stuff that made little to no sense.

It escalated to the point where he got the city and the mayor involved, and we got sued so we gave in to his requests and moved to generator to an inconvenient location & had to take the time and money to rewire to be able to power the areas needed (this was including important stuff like the streetlights, we had to leave off for a couple nights until the move was complete, and you guessed it, he would call to complain. The nerve of this man.)

Revenge was almost too easy.

So, here comes the revenge. We received an order from the city to install a 5g tower on site to improve cellular connection because the area we were in had pretty bad service. Since my team and I were in charge of creating the plans to install the infrastructure, guess where we all simultaneously agreed to put the tower: right smack dab in front of the angry mans house.

He really didn’t like that!

We thought this was incredibly hilarious and couldn’t stop laughing every time he would call freaking out while the tower was being constructed. Got to the point he tried to file another lawsuit, got laughed away, and within a week we never heard from them again. Moved out faster than the wind.

I definitely wouldn’t want a 5G tower right in front of my house. I don’t blame the man for being upset, but it sounds like his complaints were over the top. Moving was the best decision he made.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who fought back against their HOA and ended up getting the whole board removed. Read The Drama →

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person makes a joke about the homeowner.

Another person has a question.

This person is jealous.

Another person makes fun of the homeowner.

Where I live, 5G towers are disguised to look like trees. They actually do a pretty good job of blending into the scenery and not being complete eyesores. I’m not sure if that’s just a California thing or if it’s common.

Regardless, I’m sure the homeowner in this story wasn’t just concerned about how the tower looks. He probably thought it was evil or toxic.

He made the right decision to move. The crew also made the right decision to get revenge. Maybe the new homeowners will appreciate having a tower so close.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a townhome owner who is at the end of his rope with the noise from next door. Read The Drama →