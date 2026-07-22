July 22, 2026 at 4:35 pm

He Just Wanted Kids to Stay Away From His Cars—Now Everyone Expects Him to Settle the Neighborhood Disputes

by Benjamin Cottrell

kids playing in yard

Pexels/Reddit

Retirement is supposed to bring peace and quiet, not a daily front yard invasion of elementary school kids playing ball near your cars.

One homeowner has been dealing with the exact situation since his own children grew up and moved out, watching his once-quiet property turn into an unofficial neighborhood sports field.

Basketball, football, baseball- it rotates, but the outcome stays the same: 5 to 7 kids screaming, cursing at each other, and occasionally ringing the doorbell to retrieve a ball that somehow landed 70 feet into his backyard.

He’s tried being reasonable, but with some parents unreachable and others simply indifferent, he’s left with few remaining options.

Keep reading for the full story.

5-7 Elementary Age School Kids Playing In My Yard and Around My Cars

Does anybody have any suggestions on what I should do about the neighborhood children playing in my front area and near my cars?

All of my children are grown, they’ve gone off to college. They’ve moved into their own homes, and so now it’s just me at home enjoying my pre-retirement.

This homeowner has already tried several reasonable approaches, but none of them have worked.

Every single day I have a front yard full of elementary age children playing ball, whether it is basketball, football, and yes, baseball.

I have spoken to two of the children’s parents. I remind the children on a daily basis not to play around my house and cars.

He doesn’t like how it makes him feel, but he has real concerns that no one else seems to be paying attention to.

It has gotten to the point where I feel like I am being a grinch or a law enforcement officer, but here’s the thing, these children don’t play at their own homes. This happens every day!

For example, my fence is at least 70 feet away from the street, and the boys will ring my doorbell asking me to retrieve their baseball from my backyard. They could have easily caused damages.

It’s starting to really impact his enjoyment of his own home.

Every day at least 5 to 7 elementary children are outside my house, screaming while playing, cursing each other out, and disturbing my peace.

Please give me some suggestions on what to do to fix this situation. Keep in mind that some parents are not approachable and every parent doesn’t care.

I bought my house 12 years ago, and I am not in a position to move.

Trending and Popular

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about neighbors who were sick of their hedge getting demolished, so they put a surprise inside.
Read The Drama

It’s a tough situation, but all hope isn’t lost.

This commenter has some clever suggestions.

Screenshot 2026 07 14 at 4.43.53 PM He Just Wanted Kids to Stay Away From His Cars—Now Everyone Expects Him to Settle the Neighborhood Disputes

Why not create some structure from the chaos?

Screenshot 2026 07 14 at 4.44.48 PM He Just Wanted Kids to Stay Away From His Cars—Now Everyone Expects Him to Settle the Neighborhood Disputes

Or why not enlist someone else to do the dirty work?

Screenshot 2026 07 14 at 4.45.24 PM He Just Wanted Kids to Stay Away From His Cars—Now Everyone Expects Him to Settle the Neighborhood Disputes

Or maybe getting the cops involved is the right call.

Screenshot 2026 07 14 at 4.45.56 PM He Just Wanted Kids to Stay Away From His Cars—Now Everyone Expects Him to Settle the Neighborhood Disputes

Talking to the parents didn’t work. Reminding the kids daily didn’t work. At some point, being the one adult on the block who actually enforces a boundary starts to feel like a full-time, unpaid job.

He’s not wrong to want quiet on his own property after twelve years of ownership, and he’s not wrong to be tired of repeating himself to kids who clearly aren’t hearing it at home either.

Some parents just don’t care, and no amount of politeness changes that fact.

Playing the bad guy isn’t always fun, but it gets results.

Trending and Popular

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a trespassing neighbor who takes things one step too far by stealing boulders by night.
Read The Drama

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News Add us as a preferred source on Google

Author

Benjamin Cottrell

Benjamin Cottrell | Assistant Editor, Internet Culture

Benjamin Cottrell is an Assistant Editor and contributing writer at TwistedSifter, specializing in internet culture, viral social dynamics, and the moral complexities of online communities. He brings a highly analytical, editorial voice to his reporting on workplace conflicts, malicious compliance, and interpersonal drama, with a specific focus on nuanced stories that lack an obvious villain.

As a published author of rhetorical criticism, Benjamin leverages his academic background in human communication to dissect and elevate viral social media threads. Instead of simply summarizing events, he provides readers with balanced, deep-dive commentary into why the internet reacts the way it does. In addition to his cultural reporting, he is an experienced fine art photography essayist and video game reviewer.

When he isn’t analyzing the latest viral debates, Benjamin is usually chipping away at his extensive video game backlog, hunting down the best new restaurants, or out exploring the city with a camera in hand.

Connect with Benjamin on Instagram and read more of his essays on Substack.

Categories: Life & Drama, Neighbors & Community
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter · Contact · About · Standards & Ethics · Corrections Policy

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter