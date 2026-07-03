“I Earned This Spot!”: Dedicated Concert Fan Triggers Bitter Mosh Pit Feud After Refusing Entitled Demands to Move to the Back

If you’re a music fan, the chances are you like nothing more than to see your favourite artists live. Sure it’s cool to listen to recordings, and it can get you through heavy gym sessions or long commutes to listen (or sing along at the top of your lungs, but hopefully not in the gym), but there’s something really special about being in the same room as your favourite musicians and listening to them play your most loved tracks live.

However, live gigs can throw up a whole range of crazy situations – including the frustrating thing of getting there, only to realise that you can’t see a thing. Sure you’re there for the music, but you’ve paid a lot of money for those tickets, so of course you’d like to see as well.

The person in this story doesn’t have that problem, but the folk around them do – and yet, they really don’t like the implication that they should move to the back because they’re taller.

Read on to find out what happened here.

AITA because I refused to move at a gig when someone told the tall people to go to the back? I’m 5ft 11inches, and I often get asked to move at gigs but almost always refuse. Recently I got to the gig early, before it started because I wanted to be at the front for the second act, as I knew the band and was there to support them. During the first act a group of ladies talked the whole way through, then did the same in the second. By the time it came to the third band, the one they wanted to watch, they moved forward.

But what happened next really annoyed this person.

At this point they were standing behind me and very loudly started going, ‘I wish the tall people would move, or kneel down’ over and over. I ignored them because, in my opinion, if you really want to see a band that badly then just get there early. I’ll admit, I didn’t care that much about the final band and was planning to move to the back anyways, but their passive aggressive comments made me stand there the whole time (along with their total lack of appreciation for the other bands). I stood there out of pure spite for the rest of the gig. AITA?

Would it have been nice for this person to move, given they didn’t even really care about the final band? Yes.

Was it rude for the women to loudly complain, after having talked through the other bands? Also yes.

Is it this person’s fault they’re tall or the women’s fault that they’re not? Nope, just something that both have to find their ways to deal with.

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Let’s see what the Reddit community made of this.

This person thought that if you queue up to see a band, you get to stand at the front – regardless of your height.

While others thought that really, everyone involved was being kind of petty.

Meanwhile, this Redditor encouraged them to accept the negatives of their height just as nobly.

As a short person at a gig, it can be really annoying to not be able to see because seemingly everyone around you is six feet or taller. However, that is just something that you have to find ways to deal with. You can’t simply ask everyone else to crouch so you can see, or insist that you stand at the front even though you didn’t queue for hours with everyone who actually is at the front.

So these women had two choices: either get there early and appreciate all the bands so you can be at the front, or accept that you can hear a lot more than you can see. Because even though it sucks to be short at a gig, the enjoyment of taller folk shouldn’t be compromised by having to stand at the back if they’ve queued to be at the front. It’s not their fault they’re tall.

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