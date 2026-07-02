“I Have the Timestamps”: Fed-Up Woman Forces Husband Into a Humiliating Silence After Documenting Every Single Time She Cleaned

Arguments about chores can quickly turn into frustrating blame games.

In this story, a woman kept getting accused by her husband of not doing the dishes, even when she regularly did them.

As she was tired of the accusations, she started taking photos to keep track of who actually loaded the dishwasher.

When she finally presented the proof, it didn’t go the way she expected.

Read the full story below to find out more.

AITA for taking photos every time I do the dishes and showing my husband when he said I didn’t do them? For some reason, my husband is under the impression that I either never do the dishes. He also thinks I only put a few dishes in when I do them. In reality, it is actually him who does not ever do them. He only puts a few dishes in when he does.

This woman argued with her husband about the dishes.

We end up arguing about other chores as well. We argue about who did more. That is not as big of a thing as the dishes. Eventually, I got tired of the accusations. I got tired of him insisting on something that was not true. And of him trying to say he was the only one doing them correctly.

So she started taking pictures.

I started taking pictures of the dishwasher after loading it. I also took pictures a couple of times when he loaded it. I shared those with my friend. I was kind of ranting to her about how he only washed a couple of things again. I said I bet he was going to blame me for it.

She showed the pictures to him.

Last night, he kept talking kind of mad. He said that I had not done the dishes in a week. There has only been one day all week that I did not do them because I was helping family out. He kept going on about it. I took my phone out and showed him the pictures. I showed him the dates of all the times I did them. Then. I followed up by showing him the photos of when he did them.

He did not take it well.

I wanted to prove that I am the one who normally does them. I also wanted to show that I am the one doing them properly. I do not just put a few in and call it a day. He did not take it well. He called me disrespectful. He told me that was weird and crazy behavior. He said I was documenting the dishes just to rub them in his face.

Now, she’s wondering if she was in the wrong here.

My mom and I were talking. I told her we got in an argument and why. She also thought it was a bit much of me to document it like that. But if I did not, I would have kept getting told I am never doing them. I would have kept being told that I do not do them right when I do. I felt like it was justified. So, AITA?

Sounds like the problem is not just about the dishes.

Documenting it might look like too much, but I guess it was justified since the accusations wouldn’t stop.

Like, how else is she gonna prove that she was, in fact, doing the dishes, right?

Still, both sides probably needed a calmer way to sort it out.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a friend group that shattered over one couple wanting to bring their kids along on a long-standing annual trip.

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

This person has a question.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Another one chimes in.

People are calling out the husband.

Finally, short and straightforward.

Sometimes, you need to show pictures to prove a point.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who stirred up family drama by finally choosing her own mom over her in-laws.