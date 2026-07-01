“I Just Wanted to Eat”: A Grandmother’s Refusal to Hold Her Newborn Grandchild Sparks a Massive Online Debate

Moms of small children need all the support they can get.

This woman went out to lunch with her mom and her baby. When her mom was done eating, she asked her if she could carry her baby for a while so she could take a few bites, too. But when that didn’t happen, the situation quickly became more emotional than she expected.

Many parents know how difficult it can be to enjoy a simple meal while caring for a baby. This is one of those relatable family stories where parents expect support but don’t get it. Read the full story below.

WIBTA for not wanting to go out for food with my mom again for not holding my baby while I ate? Whenever I’m out with my family and we’re eating, I would feed my baby while everyone ate. Then, they would hold her while I ate afterwards. That’s just how we’ve always done things. I was out to lunch with my mom, and I was feeding baby while my mom ate. When my mom finished and only had a couple sips of coffee left, I asked her if she can hold the baby so I can eat. She said no, she doesn’t want to.

This woman was shocked and decided to just have her food to go.

I was totally taken back because I had barely touched my food and was starving by that point. I then held my baby and I guess I looked visibly upset because my mom realized and told me that she can hold her now. I refused and held her for the rest of the time and got my food to go. My mom then said that if I’m actually upset, then she won’t go out for food with me again. The thing is, if my MIL did this, my mom would never let her live it down and would personally tell me to never let her hold her ever again.

She decided not to go out with her mom anymore.

I guess I’m still upset and, honestly, don’t really want to go out with her anymore. I confronted her, but she doesn’t think she did anything wrong. Obviously, it’s not her job to hold the baby, but I guess there should be an understanding if she wants to go out with me and the baby. WIBTA?

Most people don’t know how hard it is to juggle personal errands when you have a small baby with you. Even eating can be a struggle. A few minutes of help could have made a stressful situation much easier, so I don’t really understand why OP’s mom would refuse to hold her baby even for just a few minutes.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a middle schooler who was totally frazzled after being left to babysit alone for 3-plus hours, and swears she’s never doing it again.

Let’s read the comments of other online users.

This user shares an honest opinion.

This one thinks it’s not a big deal.

Another one chimes in.

Here’s a personal thought.

And lastly, people are saying similar things.

Small acts of support mean a lot to new mothers.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man whose friends say he’s privileged for wanting to eat at nicer restaurants.