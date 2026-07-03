“I Was Just Asking a Question!”: New Movie Theater Employee Faces Shocking HR Complaint After Tapping a Co-Worker on the Shoulder

People can be so touchy these days…

And I mean literally and figuratively.

A simple gesture can sometimes be blown out of proportion, taken the wrong way…and then things get awkward.

In todays’ story, a teenager who works at a movie theater explained what happened when a simple touch on someone’s shoulder turned into a big ordeal.

Read her story below and see what you think.

AITA for touching my co-worker on the shoulder? “I (18F) work at a movie theater and this was my second day at work. I don’t know how to do everything at my job yet unfortunately (I mostly ushered and prepared food my first day), and today was my first time using the cash register so I had a lot of questions. I tapped one of my coworkers ( 19-21 F) on the shoulder to ask her something about the register.

Really…?

She answered my question normally and I didn’t think anything of the interaction, but as I’m clocking out my manager comes to me and tells me that my coworker apparently took serious issue with me lightly touching her on the shoulder? I honestly can’t wrap my head around why she didn’t tell me that it was an issue and instead complained straight to the manager. I literally have been there for two days (she’s been there for years) and I’ve been nothing but nice to her. On top of that, she apparently told the manager that me and one other new girl who I was ushering with were gone from the counter for way longer than we actually were, which struck me as odd because we were only gone for like 15-20 mins cleaning up 4 different auditoriums. (Which I’m probably just reading way too into this one, which is why it’s more of an accessory to the story.)

This doesn’t seem like a big deal…at all…

Overall, I’m kind of frustrated with the lack of communication and the (in my opinion) cowardly approach she took to bringing up her issue with me, and I am not eager to work with her again to say the least. I’m not sure if she just doesn’t like me or I have committed some unspeakable trespass against her by touching her on the shoulder once to ask her a work related question. It feels immature and just really petty and while I did tell the manager to give my apologies to her out of courtesy, I’m not all that sorry about it because I don’t think I really did anything wrong.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman whose HR department advised her to quit if she was that unhappy, so she did and found herself in a role reversal years later.

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This Reddit user spoke up.

Another reader said she’s NTA.

And this individual didn’t hold back.

Well, this all sounds pretty dramatic, don’t you think?

You can say that again!

Call me crazy, but this really doesn’t seem like a very big deal…

It doesn’t sound like she did anything wrong…at all.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who works fast and helps her coworkers, but is met with disapproval from her supervisor because of this practice