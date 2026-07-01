“I’m Trapped in My Own Home”: A Homeowner’s Ongoing Nightmare as Neighborhood Teenagers Refuse to Stop Terrorizing Her

Every neighborhood has its teenage punks who like to cause some trouble and get into some mischief here and there.

Hey, we were all young once, right?

Well, the kids you’re going to read about in this story DO NOT seem that way.

In fact, they legitimately sound pretty scary!

And the woman who wrote this story is having a hard time with her situation.

Get all the details below and see what you think…

What to do with neighbor kid troubles while in a lease? “I live in a townhome that is part of a quad plex home. I have a family that lives two doors down that has 3+ kids under the age of 15 I’d assume. The only reason why I mind this is because these kids parents are not watching what their kids are up to. I constantly have to watch my cameras (paranoid) and sometimes I’m able to mute them just to give myself peace that every vibration on my phone isn’t a notification of someone being on my front or back porch. I’m working on the constantly checking cameras part.

Yikes..this is weird…

These neighbor kids collectively have been terrorizing me pretty specifically since I moved in around December 2025. While I smoke on my patio they run around pounding on the separation / privacy fence, they’ve stolen several lawn decorations from me, thrown rocks at my windows, etc. My boyfriend has confronted them a couple of times and they persist. And fortunately for me all of this has been on camera and reported to my leasing office and then shortly after to the local non-emergency line (once they escalated to throwing rocks at my windows) . I do nothing to these kids besides when I’ve reported them for causing damage to my leased ‘property’ and I’m sure the kids know exactly what they are doing wrong and know that I’m the one to be a jerk to, all because I stood up for myself.

This actually sounds pretty scary…

I’m worried about retaliation. There are over 20 neighbor kids that just wander through the neighborhood during the day. In the town I live in, almost 60% of the crime around here is by people under the age of 18, burglaries, vandalism, destruction of property, etc. Maybe I overthink too much but word spreads around fast when all these kids talk.

I’m trying not to be the victim of retaliation but I also need to stand up for myself when these things happen to me.

What kind of neighborhood is this…?

I’m almost certain the parents would try to fight me if I even tried to take it straight to the parents. I don’t like confrontation and I don’t want to have to tell someone to come get their kid! I want out of this townhome soooo badly. Trying to get to bed is even a nightmare. These neighborhood kids stay outside yelling and running around doing whatever until 11 pm at the least. I want to feel safe in my home.”

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a woman who was in love with her dream house – and then spring came and her neighbor’s trees caused her to question the purchase.

Check out what readers had to say about this.

This person has been there.

Another Reddit user weighed in.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

Should she get the cops involved?

That might be her best option, honestly…

And here’s another question: why are these kids’ parents letting them behave this way?!?!

It sounds like she needs to move out of this neighborhood IMMEDIATELY.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about some renters who moved out and left their apartment in the same state of disarray they’d found it in when they moved in.