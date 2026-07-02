“It’s Not a Waiting Room”: Fast-Food Customer Left Reeling After Drive-Thru Staff Pressures Him to Take an Accessible Spot

To park or not to park…that is the question…

Well, at least that’s the question at hand in this story.

And I, for one, think that the guy who wrote it might be on to something.

Take a look at what he had to say and see if you think he did anything wrong.

AITA for not parking in the handicap spot? “I placed a mobile order for Dunkin’ Donuts this morning. It was for a sausage egg and cheese bagel, a coffee, and hash browns. I waited in the drive thru line for about 10 minutes as it was busy. When I got to the window my order still wasn’t ready.

He wasn’t comfortable with this…

The guy there asked me to park in the handicap spot, and they would bring it out. I am not handicap. Normally I wouldn’t mind parking and waiting a couple of minutes, fine, but not in the handicap spot. For context, this Dunkin’ has very limited parking, and that was the only spot available. It looked like there were two other spots occupied by people waiting for their orders.

Here’s the deal…

I ended up telling the guy “Sorry I would if there were another spot open, but I’m not comfortable sitting in the handicap spot. I can wait here for it.” He seemed pretty annoyed by that response, but I did get my food in about two minutes. It’s especially annoying since I pre-ordered it through mobile order. AITA for refusing to park in the handicap spot?”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a hotel guest who complained about noise from an event, then reported the employee who agreed with him.

Check out what readers had to say about this.

This person said they’re NTA.

Another individual agreed.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another person spoke up.

And this Reddit user weighed in.

I think this was the right move!

He was only trying to be courteous to others who might need that parking spot.

What’s wrong with that?

He did what he thought was the right thing!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who reported some missionaries after frustration over lack of parking boils over.