Boyfriend’s Surprise Gesture at Restaurant Leaves Everyone Stunned After Spotting Girlfriend With Another Man
Cheating often has a way of revealing itself in unexpected moments.
In this story, a manager received a call from a man wanting to surprise his girlfriend at the restaurant.
He asked to send her favorite wine and pay for her table while making sure she knew it was from him.
What no one expected was the shocking situation unfolding at that very table.
Read the full story below to find out more.
“Yes, my girlfriend is there with another man, please let her know that her boyfriend paid the tab.”
Sharing with permission from a friend.
She is a manager at a popular tapas spot.
One night, she received a call from a man.
His girlfriend was currently dining in.
The boyfriend decided to pay for his girlfriend’s date with another man.
He asked to send a bottle of his girlfriend’s favorite wine to her table.
He also asked to pay her tab over the phone.
He made a point to make sure that the server knew it was from him.
He emphasized that he was her boyfriend.
The server passed along the message.
It turns out that she was on a date with another man. He knew about it.
The server knew and told them anyway that her boyfriend paid their tab.
The server also said he sent the bottle of wine.
The expressions of their faces was priceless!
Apparently, their facial expressions and abrupt exit were priceless.
God, I wish this could have happened when I worked.
This is the kind of karma all servers would love to watch.
Whoa, that was savage but kind of deserved! Imagine getting exposed like that mid-date.
That’s the kind of karma you don’t recover from easily.
The boyfriend was too generous to make a point, though. Well, whatever works for him, right?
Let’s read the responses of other people on Reddit to this story.
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Indeed, right?
This person shares their experience.
Here’s another similar story.
If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who gets revenge on his company after they fire him and try to steal his custom program.
This person is curious.
Finally, this user is impressed.
The best form of karma arrives at the perfect time.
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