A Possible Medical Emergency Ends a Holiday—and Starts an Unexpected Money Dispute

Medical emergencies don’t wait for a convenient time.

That’s what the man in this story found out after a pain in his side suddenly became much worse the day before he and his girlfriend were supposed to leave for a holiday.

Rather than ignore it and hope for the best, he called a medical advice line. They told him to head to the hospital so doctors could rule out anything serious.

Meanwhile, they missed their flight and lost the money they spent on the trip.

Then, to make matters worse, his girlfriend seemed more concerned about getting reimbursed for her share of the holiday than she did about his condition.

Keep reading to see how it all played out.

AITA for refusing to reimburse costs after missing a hospital? I live in the UK, and my partner and I had a holiday booked for Tuesday, which we were really looking forward to. Around a week and a half ago, I had an uncomfortable feeling in my right-hand side. I had a doctor’s appointment for it, and they said it was likely to be nothing and to let them know if it got any worse. Otherwise, there was nothing I could do. For a day or two, it was still there but not painful, and it wasn’t getting worse, so I didn’t think about it. Then, the day before the flight, I was in horrible pain, so I phoned 111, which is a medical advice number in the UK. I was advised to go to A&E as it was possible appendicitis.

He went to the doctor, and they weren’t sure what was going on.

I went to A&E, and it was over a five-hour wait, which meant I was in awful pain the whole time. We also missed our flight since it was an early flight, and we were supposed to be staying at an airport hotel the night before. When I saw a doctor, they did an ultrasound and examined my stomach and side. They said it wasn’t acute appendicitis, but chronic appendicitis was still a possibility. They couldn’t be sure, though, so they weren’t certain what it was. They prescribed me some stronger painkillers and sent me home. One of the first comments my girlfriend made was, “Well, there’s the holiday ruined,” and she mentioned that we’d lost our money.

Sadly, his girlfriend is still upset with him.

I pointed out I could hardly have ignored the fact that I was in pain. And she just said I can’t exactly expect her to be fine with losing money and missing out on the trip. I pointed out it’s not just her who has lost money, and I shouldn’t have to pay 100% of the costs. I told her the least she could do was show some compassion. And she just said that we still could have gone since the doctors didn’t do anything and that I should be paying her back for the money she lost.

He repeated himself.

I just repeated that she could at least act like she cares and that I could hardly help being in pain. I also said I shouldn’t have to pay her for that. I told her that if the holiday mattered that much to her, she could have still gone. She just said I was wrong for expecting her to be fine with losing the money and missing out and that I should be reimbursing her. AITA?

Wow! As his girlfriend, she probably should show a little bit more compassion.

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Let’s see if the people over at Reddit agree.

Here’s a good suggestion for the future.

This reader is on his side.

According to this comment, he should rethink the woman.

Yet another person who thinks his girlfriend is wrong.

He has a few decisions to make.

Basically, he could pay her back and stay with her, or he could pay her back and move on from the relationship.

However, let’s not forget, this wasn’t a canceled trip because he changed his mind. He ended up in the hospital because he was in enough pain that a medical advice line told him to go.

Then she focused on the money instead of making sure he was okay. That’s the part that would stick with a lot of people.

If this is how she handles one medical scare, he may want to think long and hard about what the future could look like.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a family who doesn’t understand why this young man wants to travel after finishing up years of grueling schooling. Read The Drama →