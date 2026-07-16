Man Resigns After Accepting a Job Offer, but HR Later Says the Position Has Already Been Filled

Yes we all know the job market is pretty bad, but this story will leave you shocked!

This user shares how he got an offer but never heard back from them!

Check out how things got bad.

I got offered a position at a new company and I put in my 2 weeks at my current job. On the LAST day of my 2 week period, they tell me that they filled the position. Now, I seek advice and potentially legal action against this company. Location: Texas Sorry if this is the wrong subreddit to post this but I’m really mad right now. So I got a job offer from a medical clinic 2 weeks ago on Monday 03/23, with an offer letter and handbook to sign.

This is where it gets bad…

HR told me I had to start the following week on 03/30 and I emailed them the same day asking to start in 2 weeks on 04/06 because I needed to give a proper 2 week notice at my current job. The HR representative didn’t respond until the day after and they said they had another team member starting in 2 weeks on that same day too so they’d get back to me soon, which really confused me since I needed to put in my 2 weeks at work. I finally did that same week Wednesday 03/25 and my job told me it needed to be a true 2 weeks obviously so my last day would’ve been 04/08 which is today. I told them immediately after that I had put in my 2 weeks and that my new start date would have to be either the 9th or the following Monday due to my company policy.

UH OH…

Now this is where they should’ve just cut contact with me but they didn’t. She (HR) emailed me back FIVE DAYS LATER on 03/30 and said that they would be okay with me starting on 04/09, so the day after my last day at my current job, and she said she’d send me a revised offer letter and additional things to sign. I emailed the same day and said no problem. Throughout the week I get no response. I email them again on 04/04 sending my signed forms that they had sent me as well as additional questions to prepare. She doesn’t respond to me. Now it’s the next week and I’m supposed to start on Thursday/Tmrw, AND it’s the last day of my 2 week period at my current job. It’s Wednesday today and I call the new job multiple times to get information on my start date tmrw, get sent to voicemail.

That’s INSANE!

I email her too again today to get information, she FINALLY responds to me an hour later (which pissed me off cause she was never busy in the first place if she responded that fast) and tells me that the position has been filled by someone else. Obviously I’m absolutely livid because I told them in advance about my current job and they purposely waited until the LAST day of my 2 week period to tell me this when they could’ve told me this earlier and I could’ve rescinded my withdrawal at my current job. On top of that, I HAD to email these people today otherwise I would’ve been left in the dirt, now if I didn’t do that I would’ve looked stupid if I went in tomorrow and they told me that in person.

That is so wrong!!

I’m not gonna let them get away with this, now I NEED to take legal action because this was absolutely irresponsible and unprofessional, it’s not even just about me. So I ask y’all, what do I do/where do I start? Is this even something that I can take legal action?

GEEZ! That sounds so bad!

Why would they act so unprofessionally?!

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Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user understands that legally battling this issue will be really hard…

This user suggests not taking any advice from Reddit!

This user knows this guy shouldn’t have given his notice before getting a contract.

This user thinks if this guy has proof for an offer than this legal case might work out…

This user knows two weeks is too little time!

Everybody learned a valuable lesson here!

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