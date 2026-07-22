Management Moved the Time Clock Behind Security Screening. Now the Entire Shift Is Losing Paid Time Every Single Day.

A minor issue involving a handful of employees somehow turned into an unpaid inconvenience for an entire shift, and one distribution center worker is watching it unfold in real time.

Management recently relocated the time clock to a spot past the bag check and metal detectors, meaning around 200 employees now have to arrive 15 to 20 minutes early just to make it through security before they’re even allowed to clock in.

But when asked whether that unpaid time would be reflected on paychecks, management explained that security screening doesn’t count as actual work, a strange claim considering employees get written up for skipping it entirely.

In response, workers are now discussing clocking in together right before the checkpoint, all because a small handful of people clocking in early while still wearing their jackets apparently justified this entire upheaval.

Keep reading for the full story.

My job moved the time clock so we now have to wait through security unpaid I work at a distribution center with around 200 people per shift. Last week they moved the time clock from the entrance to inside the warehouse, past the bag check and metal detectors.

This had some big implications for the employees.

Now we have to arrive 15 to 20 minutes early just to stand in a security line, but we can’t clock in until we clear it. Leaving is the same thing in reverse. We clock out first, then wait while two guards check everyone’s bags.

Management didn’t seem to care at all about how inconvenient this was for everyone.

A coworker asked if this time would be added to our checks, and management said security screening is part of getting ready for work, not actual work. Funny because skipping it gets you written up.

This whole thing created way more trouble than it was worth.

People are talking about clocking in together before the checkpoint until they move it back. Management created this whole problem just to stop a few people from clocking in while still wearing their jackets.

Sounds like this workplace has a case of bad leadership.

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What did Reddit have to say?

This is both wrong and illegal.

A much bigger company went through the very same thing.

This is just plain wage theft.

The number may seem small, but it adds up over time.

Calling mandatory security screening “not actual work” while simultaneously writing people up for skipping it is the kind of contradiction that doesn’t hold up under any real scrutiny.

If clearing the checkpoint is required before clocking in, and skipping it carries consequences, that’s functionally part of the job, regardless of what label management wants to attach to it.

It’s time these employees band together and start demanding some justice — or at least some accountability.

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