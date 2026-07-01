“Move or Get Parked On”: A Heated Concrete Showdown Explodes After Kids Try to Claim a Public Space for Their Parents

Imagine driving around a crowded parking lot looking for a place to park your car when you see an open parking spot. What would you do if someone was standing in the parking spot? Would you ask them to move or keep looking for somewhere else to park?

In this story, one driver encountered this exact situation. Two teenagers were standing in the parking spot, and they claimed that they were saving the spot for their parents.

Now, the driver is wondering if people generally think it’s okay to save a parking spot by standing in it, or if that’s ridiculous since parking spots are for cars not people.

Keep reading for all the details.

AITA for not letting them reserve a parking spot? My partner and i drove to the beach and we saw a parking spot in a small public parking area. When we drove up to the spot 2 teens were standing in the middle of the spot talking to each other. We rolled down the window and asked if they could move so I can park the car. The teens claim they are reserving the spot for their parents who are on the way.

That’s not how it works.

I tell them that that’s not how it works, you can’t just stand in an empty spot and claim it for future use. At this point they spot their parents car and tell me they have arrived. I say too bad, I’m here now and they’re too late. The teens go to talk to their parents and i take the parking spot.

Then the parents got involved.

The car then honks at me but i ignore it and take my time to gather our things and exit the car. The parents of the teens proceed to talk in a raised voice that they claimed that spot. I tell them that it’s a car park, not a people park. They say they have an apartment there so i ask them if it’s private parking.

OP wasn’t about to move the car.

They reply that it’s not, so i say okay then and walk away. Just in case i come back to a damaged car i take a photo of their license plate, and we proceed to the beach. The end. Nothing more happened after this but it left me wondering if people really think that is acceptable to send your children to claim parking spots. Granted if the teens had refused to leave i would have little option but to find another spot since I’m not inclined to run them over, but it still seems very entitled to me.

It does seem that this is fairly common, but that doesn’t make it right.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who got creative with his parking after his neighbors started using his extra spot without asking.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this situation.

I completely agree with this comment.

This person thinks there’s only one exception to the rule.

This person thinks the parents are the problem.

Another person was in a similar situation.

Thankfully, I have never been in this situation. Unless I had been driving around for quite awhile looking for a parking spot, I’d probably just back off and let the other car have the spot; however, that doesn’t mean that it’s technically the right thing to do. You can’t save a parking spot by standing in it. You can try, but that’s not really the way parking lots work.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who reported some missionaries after frustration over lack of parking boils over.