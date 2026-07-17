Neighbor Kept Lighting Fireworks Near Their Home, so the Homeowner Finally Contacted Authorities

Are you one of those people who gets all bent out of shape when folks set off fireworks around the 4th of July?

If so, then you’re most likely going to relate to the person who wrote the story below.

If not, you might think that this individual is a bit sensitive…or maybe just a bit of a jerk.

Take a look at what they had to say about why they were upset with a firework-loving neighbor of theirs.

Finally getting even with the neighborhood jerk. “On the Sunday before the fourth of July, as usual, the village idiot starts lighting off his usual three-hour cache of fireworks. He has a huge yard. Does he fire the rockets and screaming meme’s over his yard?

Ugh…

No, why would he when he can rain stuff all over my shed/house/car. If his stuff sets fire to my property, I get to claim it on my homeowner’s insurance and pay my deductible. I go and tell him that those things can catch my property on fire. I know it won’t do anything, but I know I’ll be asked if I said anything. I’m out there, recording this huge Roman candle burning in the public street. I have a nice still pic of him holding a firework with it flaring off out of his hand, right in front of his house. The worst thing about this all is he does it right in front of his children.

This isn’t a good example for the kids!

It’s like telling them, “Kids, it’s okay to break the law AND annoy your neighbors.” I went to our district justice and spoke to the clerk of the court. She asked me if I had asked him to stop. Check. She asked me if I had proof of him shooting off fireworks. I show her the video of the Roman candle that he lit off in the public street.

Whoa…

Her eyes got real wide, she gives me a “public criminal complaint” form, tells me to fill it out, and then tells me that she will make sure that the DA gets it to file criminal charges. I figure if he can afford to buy all of those fireworks, he should have enough money to pay some fines. I’d love it if he got a weekend in jail too, but that’s probably not going to happen. Oh well, revenge is sweet in any form. I wonder if he’ll be dumb enough to do it again on Labor Day?”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person didn’t hold back.

And this Reddit user weighed in.

If you live in the US of A, you’re gonna have to expect that the time around July 4 is gonna be noisy and chaotic.

It’s just the way it goes!

So maybe this person needs to lighten up a little bit…

Let’s just say that things aren’t going well between these neighbors…