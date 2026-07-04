“Never Again!”: Woman Feels So Relieved After Friend Finally Moves Out That She’s Planning to Reject All Future Visit

Repeat houseguests can easily bring discomfort and inconvenience.

The following story is about a woman who felt her relationship suffer after a friend stayed in their home far longer than planned.

Although the friend has been generous in hosting them elsewhere, the lack of privacy took a toll.

Now that the friend wants to stay again for an extended visit, she’s unsure whether to say no.

Let’s take a closer look!

WIBTA for not letting a friend stay over for a week? Our friend reached out about wanting to stay over at our place due to some work events in the city. This would be on a Friday and on a Wednesday. Meaning she would be staying over the weekend from Thursday to Thursday. This is a local and optional event, so her work doesn’t provide accommodation.

This woman struggled in the past when her friend stayed with them for 2 years.

Now, what we’re struggling with is that she used to live with us for 2 years. Initially, she was going to stay only for a year, but due to some work complications, it ended up being 2 years. And this really impacted my partner and I’s relationship due to lack of privacy and downtime. So when she finally moved out in November, it felt amazing.

She thinks her friend will keep asking to stay with them.

Also, this city will always be her “home” given that she lived here for 6 years. So she’ll commute through here, have other work events, common friend meetups, etc. We let her stay a night in December when she was transiting through. And she has planned work events in May as well, and we have friend meetups in autumn. So I know she will be asking again.

Now, she’s wondering if she will be the villain if she declines.

On the plus side, she has hosted us twice in her city and also hosted us at another location. She gets relocated for short term work assignments. So it feels like an “inconvenience for community” kind of thing to host someone so that they host you later. WIBTA for declining the visit? Her staying with us for 2 years really ruined the experience for us. And we don’t want it to be a thing where she always stays with us when she’s visiting.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

This user makes a valid point.

Here’s a good idea…

Another similar thought.

This one shares their personal thoughts.

Finally, short and simple.

Sometimes, a one-time thing can easily become more frequent than you expect.