“I Felt Completely Unprotected”: Stressed Manager Left Reeling After Leadership Protects an Offensive New Hire Over Her Mental Health

Some people don’t think before they speak, and that can cause a lot of problems. While they may not mean to hurt other people’s feelings, they might trigger really painful feelings, memories, and struggles just by saying the wrong thing to the wrong person.

In this story, one new hire who is being trained by a manager comments on how much food she ordered for lunch. He probably didn’t think before he said what he said, but his words were deeply triggering to her because she has an eating disorder. Even if she didn’t, his words were pretty rude.

The boss didn’t seem to think it was a big deal, so now, one employee is wondering if they should report the new hire to the boss’s boss. Keep reading for all the details.

AITA for planning to go above my general manager’s head and talking to her supervisor? Today at work a manager ordered fast food while training another employee. At our job, it’s important to note we don’t get breaks so we can’t leave to pick up food so most of the time we order food if we forget to pack our own. The employee that was being trained said to the manager “with all that food you ordered I’m surprised your not bigger.” Of course, the manager got mad about this and ended up calling the general manager who brushed it off with a send him home.

The manager thought it was a much bigger problem than the general manager.

The manager pushed the subject because she has an eating disorder and what had been said triggered her disorder but also for the fact that what the employee said was blatant disrespect. But the general manager told her not to get mad at the employee because he’s just a man and men say those things all the time. So later on that night, she shares the story with another employee and me.

OP is wondering if they should go to the supervisor.

The trainee messaged her saying that “she took it out of context and he wasn’t saying that she was fat just that she was overweight and as being overweight himself he understands” I told her it sounds like he was trying to gaslight her into believing she was in the wrong just like the GM was trying to get her to drop it. After talking to an outside party they suggested we talk to our supervisor who is above the GM about the disrespect we received from both the employee and the GM seeing as it not only angered the manager but me and the other employee she talked to so I’m curious WIBTA if we went to the supervisor about the issue?

What the employee who was being trained said was wildly inappropriate. He should be reprimanded or terminated. That is not only unprofessional, but in the manager’s case, it was actually triggering. Dismissing it as “men say those things” is not okay. I vote for going to the supervisor.

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Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

“Men say those kinds of things” is no excuse.

A man who loves McDonald’s weighs in.

Body shaming is not acceptable.

Everyone thinks it’s a good idea to go to the supervisor.

The new hire’s comment was wildly inappropriate. He shouldn’t say things like that to anyone, let alone a manager at his new job. Talk about getting off to a bad start! This isn’t some buddy who he knows will laugh it off, but even then, it’s an inappropriate thing to say.

The GM is just as bad as the new hire for thinking what he said is acceptable. They should definitely go to the supervisor or HR.

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