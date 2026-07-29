Pregnant Woman Seeking Heartburn Relief Gets Scolded by Gas Station Cashier at Checkout

How much of one thing are you allowed to buy before you’re officially hoarding it?

A woman who is five months pregnant and dealing with acid reflux needed something for it during a late-night dinner outing.

Since the nearby pharmacies were already closed, she and her boyfriend stopped at a gas station.

They didn’t have regular bottles of Pepcid, only individually packaged doses. So she decided to grab several for future emergencies, since it was now a common occurrence.

Then they reached the register.

Apparently the cashier had a problem with the amount they wanted to buy.

Her boyfriend thought she should put some back. She said no.

What would you have done? Keep reading for the full story.

AITAH for refusing to put back Pepcid at the gas station? I (26F) was out getting a late dinner with my boyfriend (30M). I am currently 5 months pregnant & the acid reflux has been kicking my ass. Before we even got to the restaurant we were going to, a Coney Island, I started feeling the burn creeping up. If you live in Michigan you know every Coney is basically quick greasy food just adding more fuel to the fire. By this time all the CVS & Walgreens were closed so I asked my bf to go to a gas station so I could get something to help the acid reflux. We get to a gas station & they didn’t have the full-sized bottles or even the mini bottles just individually packaged singles.

She did what she had to do.

I figured might as well grab extras to keep in his car, my purse, etc since this is basically a daily issue. So I took probably like 10 of the single-wrapped Pepcid leaving 6 or so in the box on the shelf. We get up to the cashier & immediately he asks if I left any more in the box. I tell him yes I did & he goes around to check.

Wow. That was awkward but it gets worse.

I guess leaving the amount I did wasn’t good enough because he starts to go on about how that’s not very many & he uses them regularly. My bf apologized & says I can put some back but I told him no, I won’t put them back and I need them for the future just in case. The guy didn’t really say anything more but was obviously irritated I’d raided his stash so my bf explained I’m pregnant. That was basically the end of the interaction & we paid but as we were getting back in the car my bf was asked did I really need to take that many. In my defense I don’t think 10 Pepcid is really a lot considering I have to take two at a time & not that it’s warming up we’re on the go a lot more. I guess my question is was I being selfish to take that many or is it justified? AITA?

Her boyfriend should have defended her. What did Reddit think?

Sometimes you gotta be a Karen.

A reader shares their opinion.

Yup, probably.

Exactly.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a customer who still asked for a manager after receiving perfect service.

Another reader chimes in.

Imagine being pregnant, tired, dealing with frequent heartburn, needing medication, and your partner agreeing with some rude stranger instead of having your back. Yikes.

Ten Pepcids isn’t even that much considering she’s using two at a time.

This interaction was so absurd it could be a comedy scene if it weren’t so infuriating.

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