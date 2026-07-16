Property Owner Learns Neighbors Have Been Parking on His Rural Land, and He Wants Them Gone

Some folks think they can just help themselves to anything they want…

And I’m pretty freakin’ sick and tired of it!

Take the people that this guy has to deal with, for instance.

They clearly have no respect and they think the rules don’t apply to them…

And this fella has had just about enough of these shenanigans.

Read on and see what he had to say about this.

Private Property. “I live in rural hilly western North Carolina. There is a road on the hill above my house that borders the top boundary of my property which has a graveled pull-off area the prior owners cleared when they originally thought to build the house along that road. Up the road from the pull-off area is a very steep S-curve. I’ve recently discovered that in expectation of a foot of snow this past winter, homeowners that live above the S-curve parked their cars on my lot so they would have access to their cars after the snow fall in case the plow couldn’t clear the S-curve.

All this without asking?!?!

They also allowed contractors park their port-o-potty on my lot during road work. Some of their landscapers have been dumping lawn debris into the woods by the pull-off, the latter of which they deny. They’ve never asked my permission and have been treating the pull-off as their community property. I’ve confirmed with the sheriff those parkers are trespassing and can be legally towed.

He’s not cool with this at all…

I’ve installed a trail camera and I am eagerly waiting to have the first “trespasser” towed. So glad the trail camera has sound. I’m also moving all the gravel to my driveway (which desperately needs it) thus leaving an unsightly muddy patch behind. They’ve triggered the petty in me and its now a Win Win!”

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a trespassing neighbor who takes things one step too far by stealing boulders by night. Read The Drama →

And this is what readers had to say on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another individual spoke up.

This Reddit user offered some advice.

Another individual spoke up.

And this reader has an idea…

Well, these readers certainly have some interesting ideas about how to handle this situation.

I wonder what he decided on…

Inquiring minds want to know!

Why wouldn’t someone ask before they did something like this…?