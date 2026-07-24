She Asked for Help Choosing a Christmas Gift—Then Got Upset by the Game He Suggested

Video games are more popular than ever, especially with kids, but not every game is right for every kid.

What would you do if a parent came in to try to find a game for their kid? Would you worry about the reasons for the game’s rating, or would simply recommend something you thought the kid would like?

The retail worker in this story recommended a game that seemed to fit a customer’s son’s interests, but when she got offended, he recommended another game he thought she’d like even less.

While the parent’s decision may seem funny, I don’t think there is anything wrong with parents setting limits for their kids. Read through all the details in the story and see what you think.

Parental Idiocy and Christmas Desperation I worked in the electronics department of a major retailer.

So, I handled lots of different things. TVs, cameras, audio equipment, phones, computer accessories. One of our busiest sources of income though, was video games.

Helping parents find the perfect game for their kids would be fun.

Being the most avid gamer in the department, most other people in the department would let me handle questions about gaming.

Which was fine, I’d rather handle a few more guests than the rest of team, but make sure people actually leave with something they’ll enjoy. So, this mom comes in the weekend before Christmas, and is absolutely clueless about video games, but desperate to get something for her kid. Not uncommon.

This should be easy.

I ask what age and what interests their kid has so I can begin to get an idea of what to recommend. She says she’s buying for her 14 year old son, he really likes Iron Man and other super hero movies.

So, I direct her to a game based off the Iron Man film that had been released that year, and she proceeds to spend the next few minutes just reading over the back of the game like she’s looking for a clue or hidden meaning. Eventually her face turns to shock and she more or less shoves the game back at me (I can only assume she found the hidden message and it’s probably a curse or something) and the conversation goes like this.

She saw something she didn’t like.

Parent: What filth! There is no way I’ll be exposing my son to this! Me: I’m sorry. What is the issue with this? She looks over her shoulders and leans a little to whisper.

Mild usually means very mild in these ratings.

P: Mild. Intimate. Themes. Me: Did your son see the film? P: Yes.

Ok, so this shouldn’t be a problem.

Me: Did you have any problem with the film? P: No. Me: It’s pretty much the exact same as the film. That’s going to be the extent of intimate themes in this game. Also, is the violence something you’re concerned about as well?

Every parent is different with how they raise their kids.

P: No, just the ‘adult’ content. I don’t want any of that. Violence is fine. At this point she’s flustered, but has made her decision and asks for another game. So, I grab a copy of the latest Call of Duty game and hand it to her.

This salesperson is pretty funny.

M: Here, this game has no instances of romance and very little human compassion. Lots of killing and really violent though, so this should be great. She pretty much shoots daggers from her eyes at me and I see my retail career flash before my eyes, a little surprised I let myself sass a guest that much.

She mutters “Alright, I’ll take it,” and I proceed to ring her up without another word exchanged. To those about to work Black Friday, we salute you. Stay safe.

Good parents know what their kids can handle and what they can’t. While she may have overreacted, she is just trying to get something good for her kids.

Read on to see what the people in the comments on Reddit think about this story.

Mom just doesn’t understand.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who gets revenge on his company after they fire him and try to steal his custom program.

Honesty is the best policy.

This person just doesn’t understand it.

Parental limits like this are very common. Parents should know what is best for their kids and act accordingly.

Of course, the way that she acted offended that he even recommended that game is a little funny.