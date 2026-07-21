She Accepted a $150 Festival Ticket From a Guy She’ll Never Date — Her Friend’s Dark Joke About It Ended the Conversation Cold

Dark humor works right up until the joke stops sounding like a joke and starts sounding like an actual accusation, and one friendship just found that exact line the hard way.

A woman had accepted a $150 festival ticket from a guy who was openly in love with her — someone she already said she had no intention of dating, and sent her friend a photo of the two of them out at a bar afterward.

What started as playful teasing about the night soon took a sharp turn once the friend started insinuating that she was just taking advantage of this man.

Her jokes got a laugh at first, but the moment the point got repeated seriously, the conversation collapsed entirely and put a serious strain on the friendship.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one.

AITA for joking that my friend was “playing” a guy who bought her a $150 festival ticket? My friend “Jess” has a male friend, “John,” who is deeply in love with her.

Her behavior around John has always been a point of contention between them.

She knows how he feels, but she has told me she does not intend to date him. We have previously discussed how she may need to create more distance or clearer boundaries, but she still allows him to buy her things and spoil her.

So the latest conflict was ignited by a music festival ticket.

Earlier, Jess texted our group chat saying John had offered to pay $150 for her to attend a music festival with him. She initially mentioned that the ticket was expensive, but ultimately accepted and went. Later, she sent me a Snapchat of them at a bar.

She thought she was being playful with Jess.

I sent her some joking reaction memes, and she joked that she was going home alone. I responded that John was not even get far with her. She said she was not that kind of woman, and I replied, “If you’re going to play him, you may as well let him.”

This is where things started to take a turn.

To be clear, I was using dark humor. I absolutely do not think she should sleep with him, owe him anything at all. I thought she knew that based on our previous conversations. She initially responded with “haha” and called me rude, so I thought we were still bantering.

But she still thinks Jess is being a little delusional about the whole thing.

She then denied using or playing him. I said I thought there was some truth to it because she knows he loves her, has no intention of dating him, but still accepts expensive gifts and experiences from him.

Now there’s some serious tension between them.

She became genuinely angry, screenshotted the conversation, and told me to stop talking to her.

Instead of backing down, I continued defending my point. AITA for making the joke and accusing her of playing him, even though we’ve had previous conversations where she basically compared herself to an ex situationship that did the same thing?

Situationships are nothing but drama.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who wants her daughter to help pay for her own cell phone, but her daughter says she can’t force her to get a job. Read The Drama →

What did Reddit have to say?

This commenter acknowledges this woman may have been a bit too crude for her friend’s taste.

There’s plenty of blame to go around here.

At the end of the day, Jess probably knows what she’s doing is wrong.

There’s certain things you shouldn’t joke about.

Dark humor relies on both people knowing it’s a performance, and that shared understanding disappeared the moment the joke got repeated as something the friend actually believed.

Jess’s initial “haha” wasn’t consent to be seriously accused of using someone for gifts, it was a reaction to what she reasonably assumed was still a bit.

Sometimes being technically accurate about a pattern doesn’t matter as much as reading the room well enough to know when the tone isn’t appropriate.

Is she just using this guy? Absolutely. But this wasn’t the right way to tell her.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a disabled man who is considering cutting off his friends because they take advantage of him. Read The Drama →