She Accidental Pressed the Cash-Back Button at Checkout. Now She’s Demanding the Store Reverse a Transaction They Can’t Touch.

If you pay for a purchase with a credit card or debit card, you sometimes have the option of chooses to get cash back, but what would you do if you accidentally pushed the cashback button? Would you claim you didn’t press it, simply take the cash, or freak out and blame everyone but yourself?

In this story, one woman is in this situation, and she ends up doing all of the above plus arguing and asking for a manager.

The employee who had to deal with the whole ordeal understands how the mistake happened and why the customer was frustrated, but it was still a funny story.

Let’s read all about it.

“Put the money back in!” I work at a grocery store, and despite the coin shortage, we’re one of the few retailers that hasn’t suspended the cashback option (which for us is fine; we haven’t been caught short yet). Today, I was ringing up an older lady (we’ll go with CL for Card Lady), and it’s going alright, she’s pleasant and we’re making small talk. She has a contactless card, but instead of hovering it over the keypad and pulling it back, she holds it on the keypad with one finger while she uses her other hand to input the pin. At the end of the transaction, the register prompts me to give her $100 cashback.

But she didn’t want the cash.

Me: Alright, so here’s 20, 40, 60, 80, 100 and your slip! CL: I didn’t ask for cashback! Me: According to the slip, you must have hit the button by accident. CL: I didn’t hit the button, I just put my pin in and that’s it! Put it back on my card!

The customer refused to believe OP couldn’t put the money back.

Me: I’m sorry, I can’t, it’s already withdrawn. You can go to your bank tomorrow and deposit it back in. It’s possible you hit the button when you held your card on the card reader. CL: I don’t have enough money in my account, I’m going to get an overdraft fee, and my bank is in (neighboring state we have a friendly rivalry with)! Put it back in, I did not hit the button! A few more “Put in back in”s and “I’m sorry, it’s impossible” follow. CL: uttering the magic words that will vindicate me Call up a manager so we can get my money back on the card!

Here’s how the manager handled it.

With relief, I gladly did so. I explained the situation to my manager, who goes into the office to pretend to make a few phone calls, and comes back out, stating that, once again, it’s impossible to put it back on. While this is going on, CL calls her husband, who transfers money from his account into hers, so her account doesn’t OD. CL: You really need to get your machines checked out, I know I didn’t press that button! Me: Hmm. Have a nice weekend!

Everyone (besides the woman) found the situation funny.

Guy behind her in line (after she was out of earshot): As soon as I heard her say she’s from (neighboring state), I knew she was in the wrong! The line ends, and I hear my manager and coworker talking about it, trying to figure out how she unwittingly pressed the button (they knew it was highly unlikely for the machine to do it on it’s own), so I demonstrated with a blank gift card how it happened, and we all had a good laugh. I don’t feel like the lady was particularly nasty about it; the tech is new to her, and she was worried about it overdrafting her account, so I can’t fault her about freaking out, but she wouldn’t give me more than 5 seconds at a time to explain that yes, she did press the button when she kept holding the card on the reader.

I like that OP understood why the customer was frustrated and confused and wasn’t exactly mad at her. It was more of just a funny story to share.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This is a good point!

This person accidentally did the same thing!

This sounds like a good idea.

Right???

That is a weird mistake to make. I’ve never had that happen, but if I did accidentally push the cashback button, I’d probably just put the money in my wallet and go on with my day. I can understand being stressed out about it if you really need every penny in your account though.

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