She Ghosted the Bachelorette Trip Right Before the Flight. The Eye-Opening Group Chat Standoff Triggered by Her Sudden Refund Demand.

Bachelorette parties are often either famously chaotic, or famously awkward. Respectfully, rarely is any of the bridal party having as much fun as the bride thinks they are.

But what would you do if one of your trip participants backed out at the last minute? AND demanded her money back to boot? One bride recently panicked about this to mixed results on Reddit. Here’s what she said.

WIBTA for not giving one of the girls on my bachelorette trip a refund after dropping out of the trip at the last minute.

I have a bachelorette trip next weekend, and one of my girls is backing out because she feels like we’re no longer close.

She is asking me if it’s possible to get a refund.

I will call her Keke.

Keke’s clearly got some big ideas.

Keke (30) and I (30) have known each other since high school, that is, over 10 years.

We used to hang out a lot.

In the last couple of years, she has been flaky, but I still value her friendship.

A common case with adult friendships unfortunately.

I got engaged last year and decided to have a bachelorette trip.

Everything for the most part, has been booked and paid for ahead of time.

This past weekend, she asked to meet up.

Well that can’t be good.

Then she tells me that she has been feeling that we’re not as close and that if she goes on this trip, she’ll feel awkward because she doesn’t know the other girls.

The whole point of this trip is so everybody can get to know each other before the wedding.

She brought up how I haven’t invited her to my house.

Keke’s feelings may not be wrong, but her timing certainly is.

I recently bought a house, and I’m not ready to host guests.

Nobody outside of my family has been inside my house.

I tried to reassure her, but she was adamant about no longer going on the trip.

That sounds like a wildly frustrating situation.

Her reason for not going on a trip is not money-related.

It would cause a strain to return her money for the Airbnb because it would force everyone else to pay more last-minute, which is not fair.

The is only one activity that she would be able to get a refund for since that will be paid in cash in person.

Foresight isn’t Keke’s strong suit.

All of our other activities are nonrefundable.

I’m really not sure what to do.

This is certainly a pickle.

At most, I can give her $80.

I don’t want to be in the hole for the rest.

Weddings truly bring out the best or worst in everyone.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a friend group that can’t handle a couple wanting their kids to tag along on an annual trip. Read The Drama →

Let’s see what the good people of Reddit had to say about this one.

The comments immediately put the stakes of the situation in perspective.



Most encouraged the bride to stand her ground.



Not a ton of sympathy was offered.



One person asked the important questions.



Though a few folks did have some room for empathy.



You don’t need to travel when people are this much of a trip.