She Could Hear Her Neighbor’s Music All Day Long—Now She Doesn’t Know What to Do

Is there anything worse than having to deal with a neighbor who plays loud music so often that it begins to affect your way of life?

I’m sure there are, but I think we can all agree that it’s pretty bad!

And, for some reason, it’s even worse when the music is coming from a parked car and people are just hanging out, blasting music, and doing nothing all day.

Ugh!

The woman who wrote the story below is dealing with that and it’s gone beyond the point of getting on her nerves.

Let’s take a look at what she had to say about this.

Neighbor’s constant music and bass. “My neighbor two houses down lives in a duplex and I live in a single family home. He plays excessively loud music and bass from his garage/parked car in driveway.

This is already giving me anxiety…

The bass goes through my walls and I can often hear lyrics. I know which song he’s playing – over 50 feet away. It’s been going on for months and sometimes he goes for six hours straight. It became better for like a month after I called the non emergency line, but it seems he’s back at it again. It’s usually not during quiet hours, it typically happens between 1 pm-10 pm. Sometimes for twenty minutes, sometimes hours, it starts and stops. He drives by playing it from his car too, which I kind of understand if he’s coming and going and I can get over it if it’s for 30 seconds.

It just never ends…

Yesterday i called non emergency twice – he seemed to start up again once they left. Then today at 2 pm it starts and I’m so exhausted. I am miserable. I wish i could move but I can’t. I can’t even talk to my partner about this because he’s anti-police. So I’m making all these calls in secrecy. I called again today and I saw my neighbor and his friends walking down the street looking around and laughing, probably annoyed with whoever called.

Things are escalating…

I spoke to an officer and he said I should consider getting a restraining order, even though this neighbor has never exhibited any violence to me. He said I could also keep calling until he gets the picture/citation. But even after the call today, he plays for a few minutes then stops and then hour later does it again so sporadically and I’m truly losing my mind. i I have tried ear plugs and headphones and blasting my air purifier but I just can’t accept living like that all the time. He does this almost every day. I feel so tense and I get worked up every time he drives by because I’m crossing my fingers he’s leaving and not coming home. I feel so alone and unregulated and I can’t stand living here. I used to love my home. Now I don’t feel safe I live in on a dead end street and our few surrounding neighbors are friends/ possibly related to him. I see them go over to his constantly open garage, they like the loud party he’s throwing. I’m also worried he’s going to retaliate in some way. I don’t know what to do.”

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who spent days clearing his land only to find his neighbor snuck over and planted a tree. Read The Drama →

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And this Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Ouch…this really sucks!

And it’s pretty clear that her neighbor is an inconsiderate jerk.

It sounds like she needs to call the cops on this guy.

This woman’s situation sounds absolutely MISERABLE.