She Couldn’t Figure Out Why Her Mail Kept Going Missing – Then She Checked Her Security Camera

Some neighborly disputes start small and stay small, but then there’s the kind that somehow escalate to federal mail law territory.

A homeowner in this story kept catching her neighbor near her mailbox on camera, always armed with the same shaky explanation about a letter the mail carrier had supposedly “delivered to the wrong house.”

Her mail carrier, notably, had never made that kind of mistake before, and repeated checks never turned up anything with the neighbor’s name on it.

After enough visits and enough excuses, she finally warned the neighbor to stay away entirely or face a report to the post office.

He didn’t listen, so she stopped explaining and started documenting instead.

Keep reading for the full drama.

Neighbor has been trying to go through my mailbox the last two weeks Since last Monday I’ve been getting notifications on my app for my Ring cam that my neighbor had been going near my mailbox, and using the two-way talk function I’ve spoken directly with my neighbor asking what’s going on.

The neighbor always has a convenient excuse, but this homeowner doesn’t buy it.

Neighbor replies, “Mail carrier said they accidentally put one letter meant to go to my house in your mailbox by mistake.” I told them, “You realize you’re tampering with someone else’s mail, please stop. I’ll notify my daughter who is home to get the mail and if she sees anything that says your name I’ll have her bring it over.”

This homeowner seriously doubts this kind of mistake was plausible.

I should note the mail carrier in my neighborhood is very reliable, never have they given anyone the wrong mail. Every time my daughter has checked there’s nothing with my neighbor’s name on it.

But then things went from bad to worse.

Today was the final straw, and when I saw my neighbor was back I told them, “Touch that mailbox and I report you to the post office.” Neighbor says to get my daughter outside to prove there is nothing for them. I text my daughter and she goes outside to get the mail, thus she proves there is nothing.

This homeowner now has a mountain of evidence to prove this neighbor is acting inappropriately.

I have countless footage of the neighbor’s behavior and I reported it to the post office because it’s disrupting me at work and I think they’re doing this on purpose just to be a jerk. Luckily every time the neighbor has done this I’m on lunch break, but still it’s annoying. Post office said they’ll deal with the neighbor tomorrow but to keep the video evidence.

This is both incredibly creepy and insanely illegal.

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Redditors are sure to have a lot of thoughts.

This behavior isn’t just an invasion of privacy.

If there’s one entity you don’t want to mess with, it’s the post office.

This commenter is sketched out by one detail in particular.

Not all neighbors are worthy of your trust.

This homeowner clearly knows the difference between being neighborly and being taken advantage of, and she drew that line exactly where it needed to be.

Every excuse her neighbor offered fell apart the second anyone actually checked the mailbox, yet he kept coming back like this homeowner somehow had short-term memory problems.

This homeowner tried many other options, but after the neighbor refused to stop snooping, she was left with no other choice.

This one is in the post office’s hands now.

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