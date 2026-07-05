She Finally Located Her Missing Cat at a Local Rescue. Despite Having Absolute Proof of Ownership, They Refused to Let Her Take Him Home.

Losing a pet can turn into a stressful and emotional journey.

The following story involves a woman who found her lost cat at a rescue after it had been treated and listed for adoption.

She provided proof and even confirmed details with the rescue, but her application was suddenly denied.

Now, she’s struggling to get clear communication despite strong evidence that the cat is hers.

What would you have done in this situation? Read the full story below for all the details.

AITAH for a document mistake when trying to adopt my lost cat? Long story short, I tracked down my lost cat. He was given by my animal shelter to a rescue due to injuries he received while out. He has had his surgeries. He was ready to adopt. I found him on Petfinder under a new name.

This woman failed to recover her own cat from a rescue.

The rescue is trying to reject my adoption of my own cat. They said I had not sent health records on my animals. I did not realize I had them at first. I double-checked with my partner. My partner promptly gave me the health records. I sent them in. It was a simple mistake.

She sent a lot of emails, but to no avail.

This is not your typical adoption, obviously. The rescue owner and I spent a lot of time emailing. We wanted to make sure this was the same cat. Now, she is being short-handed out of nowhere. She announced yesterday that I was not approved due to not sending my documents. She never emailed me about this before.

Everyone was saying that it was her cat, but the rescue still denied it.

I waited two weeks to hear back. I heard nothing until I decided it was a ridiculous wait. I emailed back myself. She does not seem to want to communicate further about the adoption. This is despite being sent the health documents. I have communicated with the foster about sending my documents. I also asked to visit my cat. All parties involved have stated they are positive it is my cat.

Even the cats’ injuries were the same.

The foster owner said she got him from my local shelter. She is not from the same town. The local shelter posted our street. They said it was the street he was found on. He has the same injury my cat received. I found a photo of him injured on my neighbor’s Facebook. There is zero reason to think this is not my cat.

Now, she’s thinking about talking to a lawyer.

This lady is keeping him for some reason. In an email, the rescue owner even said she is close to very sure this is my cat. She mentioned the dates, injuries, and pictures. I am sure lawyers will have a field day with this. I guess I will shop the issue around if I need to. AITA?

Losing a pet is heartbreaking, and finding them with someone else can be even harder.

OP had already proven that it was her cat with health records and accurate details.

It’s truly frustrating that the new owner wouldn’t cooperate and resolve the situation.

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Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This user offers some advice.

Here’s a personal thought from this one.

Go directly to the shelter, advises this person.

Here’s another idea.

Finally, short and straightforward.

Lost pets deserve every chance to find their way back home.

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