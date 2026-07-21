She Got a Friendship Bracelet as a Gift And Her Friend Felt Guilty for Not Having One — That Guilt Started a Whole Fight

A friendship bracelet is supposed to symbolize closeness, not become the center of a dramatic argument.

One 16-year-old found herself involved in a conflict when she received exactly this kind of gift from her friend for her birthday, a bracelet matching one already given to their mutual friend, with the plan being that all three would eventually have the same one.

That plan fell apart when the friend discovered the bracelet was limited edition and couldn’t buy herself one after all, something the birthday girl felt genuinely bad about.

But what started as sympathy turned into an argument a few days later, when the same friend sat her down and admitted she felt left out and uncomfortable that two of them had matching bracelets while she didn’t.

When she declined to remove a gift she’d been given and now wears daily, she got called selfish, and now she’s stuck wondering if keeping her own birthday present on somehow makes her the bad friend.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for refusing to take off my friendship bracelet? Me (16F) and my friends Emma and Lola are three best friends, and recently I celebrated my birthday and Emma gave me a bracelet that I really adore. I was really happy with it since she had actually given Lola the same bracelet recently, and she was planning on buying one for herself soon so we all had matching friendship bracelets.

But soon their grand plans for matching were squashed.

She kept saying she would buy it for herself, but then about a week ago she told me it was limited edition apparently and she couldn’t buy it anymore, which was really sad and I felt bad for her. Just for a bit of extra context, I wear this bracelet daily, but my other friend Lola wears her bracelet every few days, so it’s not like we are constantly wearing the bracelet.

That’s when the bracelets created some drama in the group.

Anyway, a few days ago she told me she had to tell me something and sat me down and told me she feels uncomfortable with the fact that me and Lola have a bracelet and she doesn’t, she said she feels left out. I told her I understood, but that it has nothing to do with how close we are to each other since Lola and Emma are actually closer since they’ve known each other for longer.

Now Emma is really mad.

Now she’s angry though and calling me selfish for refusing to take it off, even though it was a birthday gift from her, and I think it’s unjustified, but one of my other friends tells me I should just take it off to keep the peace and make her happy. So AITA?

What a dramatic situation.

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What did Reddit have to say?

These are the kinds of situation that feel like a much bigger deal than they actually are.

Surely there’s a way to make everyone happy here.

This whole thing probably could have been avoided with a bit more forethought.

One day they’re all going to laugh about this.

Nobody should feel pressured to remove a birthday gift for a reason as petty as this one.

Emma’s sadness about not being able to buy her own bracelet is understandable, but redirecting that disappointment into an accusation of selfishness against the person she gave the gift to isn’t fair or logical.

A present that gets worn daily and genuinely appreciated is doing exactly what it’s supposed to do, and treating that as some kind of betrayal just isn’t right.

Removing the bracelet to keep the peace might smooth things over temporarily, but it also sets a troubling precedent.

Emma doesn’t deserve to dictate what her friends can and can’t do.

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