She Had a Feeling Her Boyfriend’s Summer Stories Weren’t Adding Up — So She Searched Social Media and Found Out She Was Right

It’s sad but true that there are all kinds of people out there, men and women, who aren’t exactly truthful with their partners when they’re in relationships.

There’s a lot of deception going on, and some folks just don’t know how to be in an open and honest relationship with another person.

The woman who wrote this story knows all about it and she took some pretty interesting actions to try to get to the bottom of what was going on with her boyfriend.

Did she take things too far?

Let’s see what she had to say…

AITA for stalking my boyfriend’s social media profile behind his back? “My boyfriend and I met at college fall 2024 but didn’t start dating until about a year ago. We’re both on summer break now, and things haven’t been adding up. He lives 3 hours from where I do, and I’ve asked if I could drive to see him a few times but he hasn’t wanted to yet.

She’s not buying it…

He’s sent me pictures at 9 pm with bright sun in the background, and he’s gotten his time wrong. (He’ll say it’s almost 6 when it’s already hours past 6). I confronted these directly when they happened, and he gave reasons that made enough sense, but after the last time it happened I got suspicious. I searched a name of his cousin, who had requested a document from me in the past. This cousin’s name led me to a Facebook page with my boyfriend’s face. What I pieced together is: my boyfriend is from Central America, and lives there with his mom when not at college. The reason this never tipped me off is because I knew his dad was American and his mom is from Central America, just the story I was fed is that he moved here as a baby and has dual citizenship.

These two don’t sound very compatible…

I confronted him about this and he got very upset. He said I breached the trust of our relationship by not believing him and by going behind his back to fact check. He said me doing that shows that I don’t trust him and we can’t be together. I feel gross having to go behind his back to uncover details he may not want me to know, but relationships are built on trust – and he wasn’t giving me the full story of who he is. I don’t care if he prefers to go by his American name, but it is a big deal that he lies about where he lives and why I can’t see him in the summer. He wasn’t giving me the truth, I never wanted to go behind his back but things were not adding up. AITA for snooping to find out the truth?”

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Reddit users spoke up.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another reader agreed.

This Reddit user spoke up.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this person spoke up.

It sounds like these two probably just aren’t compatible with each other…

And there’s nothing wrong with that!

It sounds like it’s time for both of them to move on.

It might be a good idea for these two to break up before things get even uglier…