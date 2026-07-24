She Needed a Quiet Room for Her Migraine, but Her Boss Wouldn’t Let Her Call Out Without a Negative COVID Result

Do you remember the covid days? If you had a symptom of covid, it was pretty common to need to take a covid test, and if you tested positive, you needed to quarantine. Sometimes the people who lived in the house with you would also need to quarantine.

In this story, which takes place in 2020 during the covid days, one woman told her supervisor she wouldn’t be able to go to work because she has migraine. She didn’t know that was a covid symptom, and now, her boyfriend is freaking out because he thinks this might prevent him from being able to go to work too.

Did she mess up, or did her boyfriend overreact?

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for telling my supervisor I have a migraine? So unfortunately, I don’t really know what it is, but I frequently wake up with migraines and nausea. This has been going on for years, ever since I was a teenager (for reference, I’m 20 now). I get a migraine at least twice a month. Usually I’m able to just push through with medication but some days I really just need to rest especially when my migraine is coupled with nausea. Well, today was one of those days.

For context, this took place back in 2020 during covid.

I work at the same place my boyfriend and his roommate works at (albeit doing different things) and we also all live together for context. I messaged my supervisor asking about the sick policy and was informed that if I have any covid symptoms I’m required to take a test before I can return to work. I told her that I just have a migraine, not realizing or knowing that that’s a symptom. She then told me I’d have to get tested.

Her boyfriend kind of freaked out.

I told my boyfriend (as we usually go to work together) and he completely blew up at me, saying things like “Why did you even freaking tell that dumb witch that your head hurts?” “Do you not realize how this can affect our livelihood, you could be out for weeks!” “This could mess me up too and I could lose thousands of dollars (true, if he’s out of work) because they know you live with me!” Our roommate is non confrontational but I can tell she’s mad and/or worried, too. I snapped back at him a little and told him I’m not “dealing with his nonsense” today because I really just don’t feel good.

She didn’t mean to upset her boyfriend.

I scheduled a test immediately (for today) which will have rapid results and I’m 99% sure that I won’t test positive. As I said, these symptoms are very known to me. I really didn’t mean to make a problem for everyone and I definitely didn’t mean to get myself into this situation. They seem really ticked off at me…My bf calmed down a little and is making me soup and all before he leaves but I still feel unsettled. So Reddit, AITA?

I get why her boyfriend is upset, but as long as the test doesn’t come back positive, they have nothing to worry about. They can all go to work like usual. Let’s not lose sight of the fact that OP has a migraine headache, and her boyfriend is yelling at her!

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person reassures her that she didn’t do anything wrong.

Another person knows what it’s like to have a migraine.

This person calls out the boyfriend for snapping at her.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a customer who still asked for a manager after receiving perfect service.

I find the boyfriend’s reaction concerning too.

She has a migraine, and her boyfriend’s reaction is to yell at her. Nice. He needs to calm down and think this through. All she did was tell the truth. She’s going to take a covid test. It’ll probably come back negative. There’s no problem here.

I hope her boyfriend doesn’t overreact like this a lot. It could be a red flag.

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