She Pulled Strings to Get Her Uncle a Table—Then His Tip Left Her Speechless

A lot of families have the mindset of family helps family. That’s great when it works both ways. It can be pretty frustrating when you go out of your way to help your family, but they don’t return the favor.

In this story, a server at a restaurant saves her uncle and his family a table in her section. They’re not the easiest customers to handle, but she still goes out of her way to help them. Then, when she sees her tip, she’s pretty disappointed.

Maybe family shouldn’t help family.

Keep reading for the whole story.

My Uncle Called in a Favor, Then Tipped 12%… My dad’s step-brother and his wife frequently call on me to get them tables at the extremely busy Italian restaurant where I work. These are the two wealthiest people I know. I’m talking a house in the hills, tons of cars; private school, the whole shebang. My restaurant is operated on a no-reservations basis, so every time I save them a table I’m breaking the rules. This time may have been the last.

OP agreed to do this favor one more time.

Uncle’s wife texts me in the afternoon as I’m getting ready for work (for my first ever serving shift! I’m usually a host or busser) and says that they’re bringing the kids in at 6:00 and that I need to save them a table inside. I explain to her that it’s my first night ever of serving, so I’ll save them a table in my section. 6:00 comes around and my night has been GREAT so far! Most of my tables are sweethearts, everything is coming out of the kitchen on time, etc.

This sounds awful!

In walks my entitled family, and they proceed to run me absolutely ragged for 2.5 hours. Their glasses are smudged, their drinks aren’t strong enough, you get the idea. I comp their desserts and coffees because, you know, I’m nice and thought that family should take care of family. I wrap up service, thank them for coming in, and make my escape.

How rude!

Minutes later, I return to the table to find that they have tipped me 12%. Luckily, my other tables more than made up for that and I had an overall stellar first night of serving. Am I overreacting, or was this a total slap in the face?

Family takes care of family, huh? Apparently, they don’t feel that way. She saved them a table. The least they could do is tip well as a thank you.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person would’ve been petty and called the uncle out on it.

This is funny!

Yeah, I wouldn’t do any more favors for them.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who totally rearranges her schedule, only to have her boss change plans last minute.

Another person has a suggestion.

She can make up an excuse or tell the truth, but either way, she shouldn’t save them a table again. She can blame it on the rules or simply tell them she felt disrespected last time. Regardless, they don’t deserve any favors.

If they tipped her 12% and she’s family, just think what kind of pathetic tip they left other servers.

Family shouldn’t help family when the help isn’t appreciated.

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