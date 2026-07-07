She Served a Traditional Liver Dinner to Her Daughter’s Teenage Friend. Then the Girl’s Mom Called to Furious Over the Menu Choice.

My oh my, how times have changed…

When I was a kid, my parents told me that if a friend’s parents made me food, I was to clean my plate with a smile and thank them over and over again.

But these days?

The kids are in charge!

A mom wrote the story you’re about to read and explained how a routine meal she cooked for her daughter and her friend turned into a huge ordeal.

Let’s take a look!

AITA for serving my daughter’s friend liver? “About a month ago my daughter (young teenager) had a friend over after school and she decided to stay over for dinner without planning. I called her mother of course and made sure everything was okay and that I would feed and take her home at a certain time. She does this kind of often and I always enjoy inviting other peoples’ kids into our home and cooking for them. I had been planning to make a Venetian liver dish that day, and thinking nothing of it, I made it and served it.

Liver isn’t for everyone…

During the dinner my family all enjoyed the meal as they are used to eating liver but unfortunately the daughter’s friend was a bit caught off guard and really didn’t enjoy it, she didn’t make a scene or anything and actually was very polite but she took one bite and wouldn’t take another. I gave her some fruit and some snacks to tide her over until she could eat at home and everyone’s night continued as normal until I eventually drove her home. I’ve always been a liver lover. I grew up in in Northern Italy and liver was just something we ate. My parents cooked liver pretty frequently and it was a very common and popular dish in restaurants, especially in my region, Veneto. In Veneto, liver is not even particularly cheap, its just something people eat because they enjoy it its a delicacy and local pride. Obviously, I understand that some people don’t like it, it can be a food you have to get used to first like coffee or licorice but it was honestly something I always took for granted and never thought twice about serving to anyone.

What the hell?!?!

Anyway, the day after I got an irate call from the friends mother about how her kid had come home from my house completely starving after I had said I would feed her and only offered her a “disgusting” liver dish and that she would think twice about letting my kid stay over again. This came as a shock to me as I honestly hadn’t thought it was a big deal, and it really made me think if I was being crazy or a irresponsible parent/neighbor by subjecting her kid to eating liver. AITA?”

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Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another Reddit user agreed.

This individual weighed in.

Another person spoke up.

And this reader shared their thoughts.

This is wild!

I can’t imagine anyone I know acting this way.

But, as they say, people are strange…

This girl’s mother was way out of line!