She Thought She Owned the Block. Then She Called the Cops on Her Neighbor and Triggered a Nuclear Counter-Report Campaign.

A good rule of life is not to report your neighbors for doing something wrong if you might break the rules occasionally. If you draw attention to yourself by drawing attention to your neighbor, you just might end up facing some pretty severe consequences.

In this story, a man was trying to get rid of his old bed. He did everything right, but his neighbor still complained.

Instead of ending the drama with the neighbor after the bed situation was over, the man was out for revenge, and he got revenge by making sure the neighbor was forced to follow the rules she was so annoyed at him for not following the one time.

Keep reading to see how the story plays out.

Housing cooperative ticks me off This happened in Poland. I am living in a block of flats with slightly higher standards – meaning we have a gate and our own parking spaces, trash cans, camera system and everything. I work as a programmer and remotely, I’m also single and I keep mostly to myself – try to never harm anyone, not get into any drama, just live slowly and steadily alone, barely leaving home except doing groceries, so my neighbors know me as that home owner that never causes ANY problems and is always helpful / polite.

Getting rid of old furniture can be tricky.

One time, I had to replace my current bed. It was old, dirty and I just wanted something better. So I ordered a new bed and dismantled my old one, ready to be taken out. Once every two weeks a truck comes in and check through the neighborhood to take away all the “big things” set besides the trash containers. That day was tomorrow. Sadly, i live on floor 3, so taking my old bed alone would be just too hard for me alone – I asked my brother for help, but he couldn’t have done it tomorrow, so he helped today.

A neighbor agreed to help OP out.

Now, before this, our block’s “terms of service” say that you are not allowed to put out big trash except on the day the truck comes. So, not wanting to make any outburst, I asked my favorite neighbor for a favor – if I could put it on his parking spot day before, because, well, I wouldn’t be able to do it on the correct day. He gave me a thumbs up. Then I checked with another member of housing cooperative board, if it’s fine, since the owner of the spot knows – he also said it’s okay for him.

Why is there always a Karen?

I moved on with the plan – my brother came in, we moved my old bed outside, occupied the spot and called it a day. That’s when the karen came in. She’s around 50+ years old from looks. You know, the type that sits whole day in the window and tries to find something to complain about. She got into my home and tried to explain that it’s against our community rules, so I had to have it taken away RIGHT NOW.

He let Karen have her way.

I, in exchange, tried to explain to her why I did that, how I got approval from people and what not. She was not having it, she threatened to call the police on me for littering if I didn’t get it done today. I said, sure, okay, I guess I am technically in the wrong here, so I’ll just comply. I called private company to take away the bed today. I also SPECIFICALLY went to her home and told her it would be done today. She said it’s fine.

But Karen still retaliated.

So, the truck arrives, they start taking away bed and so does the police. Apparently she already did call the police without waiting for me to do anything. I am livid and literally panicking, not because I was afraid of a fine or anything, but just because it was the first time in my life that someone did something hostile for me, even though I said I’d do what she wants. I explain the whole situation.

What a waste of the police officers’ time!

The police sees no problem, they don’t even cite my anything, they just give me a handshake, pat my back and leaves. The “lady” that called the police looks out the window and yells ” Thank you officers!” with a grin. I am ever more upset at this point. I think to myself “You want to perfectly obey the law? Fine, I’ll make sure you do.”

Game on!

I got the community rules from the council and studied them thorougly to find potential reasons to make her life hell. I see her taking out the trash. I clearly hear glass bottles in the bag, I look out the window – she throws it in the wrong container. I call the community board. Bam, your rent went up, because you don’t comply with our sorting garbage rules.

But that wasn’t the end of it!

Next day I come back from groceries – I see her car. She parked a little over the line, so it’s basically like taking up two spaces. I call the police. Bam, she gets a fine. She walks out her dog in our private space, as I watch her through the window. I see her dog going on the grond, but she doesn’t scoop it up. Oh, did you just do that? I call community board with a complaint.

OP admits to being vindictive.

She came to me and wanted to apologize. Now here’s the part that makes me look bad – I said “No, I don’t accept it”. Why? Because I’ll admit, I am vindictive to people who try create trouble for others without a very good reason. I said – ” All I’m doing is making sure you are following the community rules. Is that wrong? ” And she scoffed at me something rude and went away.

The woman never seemed to learn her lesson.

I’ve been doing that for like 3 months now. A month ago she was kicked off the board for too many rules violations. Today, she moved out, but before she did, she made sure to put a bag of trash on my doorstep while I was away. Sad for her, she’s stupid and the trash contained a letter with her information on it. So I had the last laugh by reporting it to the police.

OP has no regrets.

I know, rules are rules, I was technically in the wrong first for breaking them. But the moment she went out of her way to “enforce” them and then screw me anyway – that’s when the line was crossed. I have no shame for bullying her out of here. I was just doing the God’s work and ensuring that the rules are not broken.

If Karen would’ve just stopped breaking the rules there wouldn’t have been any reasons to report her. If she was going to be picky, I can see how OP felt justified doing the same thing.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a barn owner who wants to evict a tenant who promised to build stalls but never did. Read The Drama →

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person loves the story.

Another person found the story satisfying.

This person quotes Will Smith.

I think Karen thought she was above the rules.

The best part of this story is that Karen eventually moved out. Now, OP can finally have some peace! Although, maybe he’ll keep the revenge going now that he knows Karen’s new address.

If you report someone for not following the rules, make sure you’re not breaking any rules!