She Tried Paying for Groceries With as Much Change as Possible—But the Store Had a Rule

You know the best thing about paying with a credit card or debit card? Nobody has to count change.

In this story, a woman at the grocery store wants to pay with cash, and she wants to use quite a few coins.

That’s when the cashier has to step in and explain the rules.

Instead of making the cashier’s life easier and simply following the rule, the customer decided to be a little petty and comply with the rule while still being as annoying as possible.

Don’t worry. The cashier gets back at her. Let’s read all about it.

Money is money I work as a cashier in a supermarket. I mentally scream every single shift because people really stress me out these days but alas, i can pay my bills. My workplace has a ton of rules; some stupid, some not. For example we have a minimum of 5 dollars per card transaction (yes ma’am, even apple pay), but personally i gotta say i only follow that rule when a manager is around… Or if the client is a real jerk. You understand.

They have a rule about payments with change.

There’s a rule that i do understand: we cashiers can’t accept a huge amount of loose change or change rolls without a manager’s approval. We can totally accept something like 4 dollars in just quarters, but not that same amount in just dimes and cents; we have a Coinstar machine literally steps away for that. Well, guess what happened some days ago… This oldish lady, who couldn’t even grant me a “good evening” , wanted to give me her whole total in quarters, dimes, nickels and cents. Her totall was about $12 with some cents, so i couldn’t definitely accept it.

The woman tried to get revenge.

I explained the rules, what i stated before, and even offered her help to manage the machine. But she refused and said that “money is money, you’re just being a lazy witch because you probably don’t even know how to count”. I stood there, mentally insulting her, but physically still smiling, staring at her. She sighed and fetched a 20 from her purse but stoped. This lady suddenly had a huge grin, put the bill in her purse again, gave me a 10 and $3 in nickels, dimes and quarters. “You explained the maximum was 4, right?”.

Two can play that game!

Now i wanted to scream, but i remained calm. I simply sighed and admitted defeat until i had the brightest idea. I was supposed to give her .67¢ in return and i made sure to open the roll of cents i had. Slooowly, i counted and gave her whole change in JUST cents. She scoffed and asked me “what the heck is all this?!” My answer? With a huge customer service smile I just answered “Money is money, right?” She just dumped it all in her purse, grabbed her stuff and walked away fuming. Oh well ¯⁠\⁠_⁠(⁠ツ⁠)⁠_⁠/⁠¯

Sometimes the best way to make a point is by being just as annoying as the person who is annoying you. That could also be seen as childish, but it can still be satisfying.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This does seem odd.

One person explains why a minimum payment for credit cards makes sense.

This person agrees with the customer that the policy is stupid.

This person has a theory.

I can understand wanting to pay with a lot of change if you have a lot of change you’re tying to get rid of. I can also understand a store setting a rule to prevent a customer paying for a large order with all pennies.

I can understand why the customer in this story was annoyed, but it’s too bad to take it out on the cashier. It’s kind of a don’t shoot the messenger situation. All OP did was explain the policy and follow it. It’s not like she created the policy.

If a customer wants a policy to change, the cashier is not the right person to talk to.

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