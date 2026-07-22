July 22, 2026 at 2:47 am

She Trusted Her Childhood Best Friend With Her Wedding—But Was Left Feeling Alone

by Liberty Canlas

Makeup artist putting makeup on. the beautiful bride

Pexels/Reddit

Friendship is built on honesty, especially during life’s biggest moments.

This woman was about to get married and chose her childhood best friend to be her maid of honor. As the wedding approached, she noticed her friend becoming distant and less involved in the planning. She tried to be understanding of her friend’s circumstances, but she finally grew frustrated when her friend seemed to stop communicating.

Oh no! This seems to be a tough spot to be in. Read the full story below. It’s a relatable situation that shows how poor communication can hurt even the strongest friendships, especially during life’s big events.

AITA for being mad at my childhood bestfriend?

I (31F) got married about a month ago.

My childhood bestfriend, Anna (31F), was my MOH but she did not come to my bachelorette trip.

I clocked something was wrong during the organisation process.

At first, I thought Anna was reluctant to come because of financial reason.

This woman asked Anna if she needed financial help.

I wrote to her in a private conversation asking if she needed help to cover the cost as I really wanted here to come.

She said money was not the issue. She did not want to leave her 3 y.o daughter for 3.5 days because she would miss her.

That is the reason Anna gave me.

Besides, she was attending a professional training at the time which meant she could not have PTO.

I respected her decision. I understood.

She later learned the real reason why she didn’t want to be the maid of honor.

Another bridesmaid later confirmed that Anna was not entirely honest with them regarding the reasons.

Apparently, she was reluctant to engage in the organisation process.

She regularly did not answer messages when they needed to make decisions.

When Anna gave me her true reason, then my other bridesmaid understood.

Anna didn’t inform her that she couldn’t make it to the wedding preparation in the morning.

For the morning of my wedding, I hired a professional MUA and a hairdresser.

They were for my 4 bridesmaids (including her) and myself to get prepared together. They were paid by me.

But that meant that the 5 of us had to sleep in my appartment the night before.

At first she said yes, then something came up (her partner did not get his PTO approved).

Anna did not inform me that she would not get prepared together with us.

I had to ask her directly a few days prior, and she confirmed she would not be getting ready with me and my other bridesmaids.

She felt frustrated by Anna’s lack of care and communication.

Again, I understood but I would have very much appreciated that she would inform me.

As I needed to relay that information to the MUA and hairdresser and not get that information by another bridesmaid.

The day of, Anna made a beautiful speech but did not get us any gift or did not leave a card in the wedding urn.

We have not received yet the audio gest book messages. Maybe she left a message there.

I am frustrated by the situation and kind of mad at Anna for this lack of communication. AITA?

OP’s frustration seems justified. Your wedding day is the most important day of your life, and having people who do not seem to care can really be irritating. However, at the same time, it’s possible her friend was dealing with personal struggles she didn’t know how to explain.

So it’s kinda difficult to make a conclusion without hearing both sides of the story.

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Now, let’s see how other people commented on this story.

This user shares their opinion.

Screenshot 2026 07 19 at 5.10.13 PM She Trusted Her Childhood Best Friend With Her Wedding—But Was Left Feeling Alone

Another one chimes in.

Screenshot 2026 07 19 at 5.10.40 PM She Trusted Her Childhood Best Friend With Her Wedding—But Was Left Feeling Alone

This one shares their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 07 19 at 5.11.06 PM She Trusted Her Childhood Best Friend With Her Wedding—But Was Left Feeling Alone

This person thinks OP was being greedy.

Screenshot 2026 07 19 at 5.11.31 PM She Trusted Her Childhood Best Friend With Her Wedding—But Was Left Feeling Alone

And lastly, people are calling OP out.

Screenshot 2026 07 19 at 5.12.07 PM She Trusted Her Childhood Best Friend With Her Wedding—But Was Left Feeling Alone

Life gets busy, but communication keeps friendships alive.

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Author

Liberty Canlas

Liberty Canlas | Contributing Writer, Lifestyle & Relationships

Liberty Canlas is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in relationship dynamics, social sciences, and modern family life. Leveraging her extensive professional background in scientific research and data analysis, Liberty brings a highly analytical yet empathetic approach to dissecting viral online conflicts and social media trends.

Rather than simply reporting on internet drama, Liberty uses her deep understanding of human cognition and behavior to explain why people react the way they do. She excels at transforming complex interpersonal debates into relatable, insightful commentary that helps readers better understand human interaction.

Outside of her editorial work, Liberty embraces a holistic, "semi-crunchy" lifestyle as a dedicated homeschooling mother. When she isn’t analyzing the latest trending relationship dilemma, she spends her time meticulously researching and planning her family’s next global travel adventure.

Connect with Liberty on Threads.

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