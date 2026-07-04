She Wanted Her Boyfriend At An Important Event, But Asking Him To Reschedule With His Daughter Backfired

Being in a relationship with someone who has a child can be difficult, but as long as everyone puts the child’s interests first, it can work out great.

What would you do if your boyfriend’s ex and their daughter got upset when you asked if they could change plans to go to a movie so that he could come to a family function with you?

That is what happened to the woman in this story, and she thinks that the mother is talking badly about her to the child, but she wonders if she was out of line for asking her boyfriend to adjust plans.

I don’t think she did anything wrong, but it is hard to say. Read through the full story below to see what you think happened.

AITAH for making my bf change his movie plans with his daughter’s mother? My bf and I (both 27) have been dating for around 4 years.

Co-parenting can be very difficult.

He has daughter from his previous relationship (it was a teen pregnancy situation). His ex gf has the full custody of their daughter but my bf loves his daughter, so he is still in her life, which is fine with me. They coparent sometimes but my bf talks minimum with his ex.

Conflicts in plans can happen; no big deal.

They have a movie plan tomorrow which includes him, his ex, and their daughter and some other bunch of friends and their spouses and kids. I didn’t have a problem, but tomorrow I have a family function and they invited my bf too. (it is a sudden invitation)

Is the mother trying to be controlling?

I want him to attend so I asked him if he could cancel the movie. My bf talked with his daughter and the other friends and they were okay with it as well. But his ex isn’t okay with it. She is telling him it’s a bad look for their daughter because according to her, “parents” should have some quality time together for healthy upbringing.

The daughter should never have known there was a conflict.

I told her to stop with the crap and blocked her. Now my bf’s daughter is kind of sad because her mom is upset. I think she manipulated her but he handled it. AITA?

I agree with this person; it certainly sounds like the mom is manipulating the daughter to be upset. If she were parenting properly, the daughter would have never known there was a problem.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about this all-too-common situation.

Here is someone who thinks they should break up.

Did she say it was? I thought she just asked if he could change plans.

I don’t think she demanded he cancel his plans, though.

He will always have important obligations.

This person thinks she was in the wrong.

She needs to understand that his daughter will always be a priority. It doesn’t sound to me, however, like she was being rude about the situation.

If the daughter was upset, it is very possible that her mom was the cause of that, which isn’t right. Overall, I think that this is going to be a difficult relationship.