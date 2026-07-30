She Wants To Keep A Meaningful Whiteboard—But Her Roommate Helped Put It Up

Shared living spaces can make ownership a little complicated.

In this story, a woman wanted to have a whiteboard in her apartment, so her roommate helped her mount it on the wall.

She felt emotionally attached to it because she and her ex used to draw things there before.

With her upcoming move, she wanted to take it with her but worried it might cause tension.

Do you think it’s only fair for her to keep it? Check out the full details below.

WIBTA if I took my whiteboard when I moved? About a year ago, I tried to put up a whiteboard on the wall of the kitchen. The wall was over 120 years old. It was hard to find a spot that was not blocked by studs for my drywall anchors, so I gave up. The whiteboard rested against the wall in the dining area. It was used for board games or whatnot.

This woman feels emotionally attached to her whiteboard.

My current roommate got sick of this. They put it up easily on another wall that is not as messed up. Now, as of two weeks ago, we have a whiteboard on our wall. That whiteboard has some sentimental value to me. I know it is stupid. My ex and I used to spend nights drawing together.

She wanted to take it with her to her new apartment.

I want to take it with me. I do not want to buy a new one. I like the premise of having a whiteboard. I move in about a month. WIBTA if I took it down? I would bring it to my new apartment with me.

I think it’s pretty normal to want to keep something with sentimental value, especially if it was yours to begin with.

However, since OP’s roommate put in the effort to mount it, a quick conversation would go a long way.

Clear communication here could easily prevent unnecessary drama.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person chimes in.

Here are some valid points.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who spent days clearing his land only to find his neighbor snuck over and planted a tree.

You can just take it with you, says this one.

Finally, people are saying the same thing.

Memories often make ordinary things feel irreplaceable.

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