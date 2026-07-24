When Your Group Projects Leave You Out: How One Student Turned Classroom Exclusion Into a Solo Win

It is a sad reality that some kids get bullied at school. For many people, it is so painful and difficult to get past as they grow up.

What would you do if you were put into a group in your cooking class with several bullies , and they constantly excluded you from the projects?

That is what happened to the young lady in this story, but when the assignment was to make banana bread, she knew she could get a little respect. The group excluded her, so she worked on the recipe by herself.

The story is quite satisfying, and while it would be better if the bullies got in more trouble, it is still a great read. Check it out for yourself.

High School Bullies Won’t Let Me Help During Foods Class So I Make My Mother’s Miracle Banana Bread Recipe As Revenge. So, all of my life since Kindergarten through High School I had bullies, ranging from students and teachers, not even lying when I say everyone hated me for reasons unknown.

However one point in High School, I had joined foods class because, even though I’m not a fan of cooking, apparently I’ve got my mother’s chef touch, she used to work as a cook in a restaurant once. Each kitchen had a group of 4 people each, unfortunately my group kept me out of making food because they thought I would be a useless cook.

I guess it was an easy class for her. Let’s see what happens with the banana bread.

Now, I was never confrontational, so I just shrugged and sat to the side as they did all of the work, I got graded for it anyway because if the teacher knew they were keeping me out they would have to involve me (One of the rare nice teachers I had). One day it was foods class as usual and I was sitting at my seat as the teacher gave us all our recipe list, behold my eyes they lit up as I saw it, banana bread.

My mother had a very old recipe sheet that was passed down through the family heritage line for years and years by a single ancestor, so yeah that sheet is all crusty, brown and rotting but it’s still readable. The recipe’s on that sheet were the food of the god’s because of how delicious they were

Banana bread is my favorite, too.

I especially loved the banana bread recipe on it and I LOVE it whenever my mom says she’s making banana bread because she always uses that specific recipe for it. I often helped my mom bake as a kid whenever she made the banana bread so I knew the recipe by heart, thus my revenge.

She doesn’t want to work with the group on this one.

So, as we all got together to make the banana bread, I found an empty kitchen area and used it for myself and made the banana bread from my family’s recipe sheet, tossing aside the one my teacher gave me. Eventually when everyone was finished the teacher walked around to each kitchen and taste tested the banana bread and graded each groups bread.

I would think the teacher would do more than that, but at least it is something.

When it got to my group they received a B+ for theirs. The teacher almost walked away from me until I tapped her shoulder, explaining my situation about how my group never got me involved with any of the projects and how I would like to be graded separately for my banana bread. My teacher looked back at my group with disappointment and reduced their grade a bit, ridding the B+ to just a B for lack of group cooperation.

This does sound delicious.

After that she taste tested my banana bread and immediately her eyes lit up like she just saw the face of God. She told me it was the most delicious banana bread she had ever tasted, the crunchiness of the crust on the outside and the tender softness on the inside

The addition of chocolate chips topped it all off to an even better taste, instant A+. My group was awe struck, and so were the rest of the students.

Of course, now they know they can benefit from her.

So, my foods teacher asked me to share the recipe with her and make two more batches. So cracking my knuckles I went back to work and sure enough the other two came out just as delicious.

From then onward my group let me join in on their food projects, and the group’s grade improved since, my final report card has an outstanding 100% A+ for foods class.

Sharing recipes is always the right move.

Let’s see what Reddit had to say.

This person is glad she shared the recipe.

This is no excuse, but it does help to understand what happened.

This story was actually worth reading.

What a great story.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a student who did the math and figured out he was better off skipping school than serving detention if he forgot his ID.

That’s a funny dish towel.

Bullies can have such a horrible and long-lasting impact on people’s lives. It is nice to see that, at least in this story, the victim got a little bit of revenge.

It is said that cooking can help to bring people together, and that seems to be the case here. We don’t know if these bullies stopped being mean to her, but I’d like to hope that is the case.