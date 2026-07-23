Tech Support Employee Explains That “Double Click” Always Uses The Left Mouse Button, But The Customer Still Insists That He Repeat The Instruction Every Time

Sometimes customers make things a lot more complicated than they need to be.

That’s what happened when this tech support employee answered a call from a woman who needed help with her computer.

Everything started off normally, but then she asked him to give her the most obvious instruction each time.

What was it, you ask? Well, she wanted him to tell her to click the left side of the mouse. Every. Time.

Rather than argue with her, he proceeded to follow her rules. And by the end, it seemed even she was annoyed.

Read on to see how it all played out.

A customer insisting that I explain the obvious. Years ago, I worked in a call centre doing technical support, usually for dial-up internet providers. I’ll never forget one lady who called in. I don’t remember what her issue was, but I started walking through the troubleshooting:

Things went downhill after she asked the most obvious question.

Me: “OK, please double-click on ‘My Computer.'” Her: “With my left mouse button or my right button?” Me: “With the left button.” Her: “OK.”

But, then she asked it again.

Me: “OK, now if you could double-click on ‘Control Panel,’ please.” Her: “With the left button or right button?” Me: “Oh, yes, with the left button. When someone says ‘double-click,’ they are always referring to the left button.” Her: “I don’t care. I want you to tell me every time what button to use.”

From that point on, he just added it in to his directions.

So I did. For the rest of the conversation, every single time I asked her to double-click on something, I would pause and say, “With the left mouse button,” as if that was something unusual. She complied, but I could tell by her tone that she was getting frustrated with it. She never said that I could omit the added instruction, though, so I just kept going. Eventually, the problem was solved, and we disconnected. Nothing came of it, but I hope the next support desk she spoke to didn’t need to explain it to her again.

Too funny! Wonder what her deal was with that.

Let’s see what thoughts the readers over at Reddit have about it.

Now, this is actually pretty amusing.

People like that are the worst.

The story brought back bad memories for this reader.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who gets revenge on his company after they fire him and try to steal his custom program.

Here’s someone who used to do tech support.

She definitely brought it on herself.

It’s always funny when someone who isn’t very comfortable with computers needs a little extra help.

But hey, we’ve all been there at one point.

At least it was a simple problem to solve. Otherwise, that call could have turned into a very long day for both of them.

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