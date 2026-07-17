Teen Endures Painful Hand Cramps to Show His Grandmother Why He Couldn’t Keep Writing

People should listen when someone explains their limitations.

In this story, a teenage boy was struggling with painful cramps that made writing difficult.

Despite explaining this, his grandmother insisted he stop using his laptop and write everything by hand.

What followed proved just how serious his condition really was.

Read the full story below and find out more.

Want me to write my work? Sure For some backstory, I have problems with writing things out by hand. I don’t know exactly what it is. I don’t particularly want to get it checked out. The reason for this is that I do not wish to waste the doctor’s time. They have more important things to do. I’ve suffered with this problem for about 4 to 5 years.

This teenage boy gets extreme cramps when he writes with his hand for long periods.

I am a 16-year-old biological male. The problem is that when I write for extended periods of time, I get extreme cramps in my hand. This usually happens after 10 to 15 minutes. The cramps leave me unable to move my fingers until they subside. Usually, I can feel them coming before they happen. I can put the pen down first and stop it from fully happening.

His grandmother thought he worked too slowly.

I also have problems with handwriting as a result. I cannot write very quickly. I’m studying for my exams at home. I do all my work on a laptop to avoid problems with my hand. I’m proficient at typing with one hand. I do this to avoid the problems with the other. My grandmother, who we’ll call G for the rest of this story, always says I work too slowly. I start work at 9 AM and am done at 7 to 8 PM depending on what the work is.

He tried to explain his situation, but she wouldn’t believe her.

Yesterday, she blamed my lack of working quickly on the fact that I’m on a laptop. She said that I can obviously write quicker than I type. This is not the case. When she said the next day that I would not be typing an entire English transactional writing piece, I tried making my point to her. She wasn’t listening.

She took the laptop from him and forced him to write by hand.

Here’s where the compliance comes in. The next day, which is today, I sat down to do this writing piece. She took the laptop from in front of me. She put lined paper down. I had 50 minutes to write it all out. I was grinning from ear to ear. I knew what was about to happen. I started to write and everything was going well. I wasn’t trying to be slow. I was going quicker than usual. I felt my hand start to cramp and told her about it.

She thought he was just making excuses.

She huffed at me and told me to just get on with it. She told me to stop being a hypochondriac. And so I did. Not less than 2 minutes later, my hand cramped and locked up. It continued like this for 8 minutes. It was extremely painful. I tried to keep quiet in order to let my plan work. When the cramp subsided, I continued on with my work.

She finally allowed him to do his work on a laptop.

It happened again. I think all in all it happened 3 times before my time was up. I had written a single 8-line paragraph. It had just shy of 130 words in it. She was not pleased. She told me that I was going slow on purpose just to annoy her. I explained again. She finally let me do it on my laptop. I got 3 paragraphs and a conclusion in those 50 minutes. I was typing with one hand.

Yikes, that must have been really painful to go through.

It’s frustrating when people don’t take you seriously at first and think that you’re just making excuses.

Well, at least OP finally proved his point in the end… but how sad that he had to experience pain first before his grandmother believed him.

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Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

Short but helpful.

Here’s a similar thought.

This person makes a valid point.

Here’s another sensible remark.

Finally, people are saying the same thing.

Sometimes, the best proof is letting reality speak for itself.

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