Tenant Starts A Noise War With Neighbors—Then Becomes Convinced They’re Spying On Him

Neighbor disputes can spiral quickly, especially when neither side is willing to ignore what they hear through the walls. But one tenant’s ongoing feud has reached a point where he’s no longer sure what’s actually happening inside his own apartment.

OP says tension initially began after he regularly played video games late at night and overheard neighbors talking about him. He admits he eventually started insulting them through the walls and banging back when they made noise. But according to OP, things soon became far more unsettling.

He now believes his neighbors have accessed his Wi-Fi, installed cameras and listening devices inside his home, and may even be discussing plans to harm him. After calling police and speaking with his landlord, OP says he felt like nobody believed his account—and turned to the internet for advice on proving what he believes is happening.

Crazy neighbors situation. Alright guys it gonna be hard to read but situation is very real. I have beef with neibors because they suspect I am a junkie. Not gonna lie it’s half true but.. is that criminal? I am prescribed adderall lexa pro occasionally smoking weed. But to the point. So I am ukranian, they probably russian, but maybe russian speaking ukranian too who knows. So I live in a basement, and they probably living on basement near me, or maybe first floor. I used to play a lot Cs2 all night, also I I overheard how they talk sh*t about me, but I thought is neighbors upstairs, idk it’s really weird acoustic I’m basement.

Oh dear…

So I start talk sh*t to them occasionally then they bang on my floor idk at some point were moments when I lost my sh*t. And banged back and start talking shit about their mother’s etc But 90% I were talking only russian to them. Tomorrow when I went come back from work, and walk in city. Was around 3am. And then I overheard something weird, like people they knew exactly what I do, even though I were silent.

Creepy…

Long story short I overheard about camera installed apartment, then I write something on paper, and could heard how they reading it. Also my wifi was compromised, as soon as I connected to wifi, they were starting talking about my photo in my gallery. So i turn off my wifi, on phone, later turned off router too. I know you could check history who connected to your device but I was kind of scared to connect to my wifi. I cant check it online yet, because some accounts issue in optimum.

That’s terrifying.

Anyway. There’s camera in my house. And some audio spyware too, maybe I burnt one in my gaming chair with blowtorch, after I destroy bolts trying to open it. Also I called cops in the morning, but.. I was looked to them like a crazy crack head, talking some crazy nonsense, honestly I probably couldn’t believe my story either. I also talk to my landlord he said what we get to the bottom of that but.. i am not so sure he will help a lot with that. There’s definitely some audio spyware in the tubs, because I heard how they listened to recorded video with audio, or just audio idk.

Wow.

Also they been talking about trying to kill me, but idk, could they? Or they jusy trying to bait me do some stupid thing. Okay guys i really need your smart brains here. How i should put them behind bars. Also i am trying to find camera, but it’s hard. So yeah decided ask your help. Sorry for chopped English, did want use Ai for this Thats really interesting feeling when people what you tell about your problem just think you crazy, but you know you’re not.

Commenters were deeply concerned, but not necessarily for the reason OP expected. Rather than helping him figure out how to get his neighbors arrested, many urged him to stop confronting them, destroying objects in search of surveillance equipment, or trying to interpret conversations he could hear through the building.

Readers pointed out that OP had not described concrete evidence establishing that cameras, listening devices, or compromised Wi-Fi were actually involved. The fact that he believed neighbors could see what he was writing and know what was stored on his phone raised particular concern that his interpretation of events might not match what was happening.

Many encouraged OP to remove himself from the conflict, stay somewhere he felt safe if possible, and seek support from someone he trusted who could help assess the situation with him. If there were genuine threats or independently verifiable evidence of a crime, commenters agreed those details could be documented and reported through the appropriate channels.

The prevailing response was that escalating the feud based on suspicions could make an already volatile situation far more dangerous. Whatever was happening, OP needed outside support and verifiable facts before taking matters into his own hands.

This person suggests seeing a doctor.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who ends up with a problem of their own after calling the city about a shed.

This person has some good advice about a device to order.

And this person also suggests a doctor visit.

When a neighbor feud reaches the point where nothing feels safe or certain, escalating it yourself is unlikely to make things clearer.

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