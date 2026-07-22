They Asked Their Landlord to Clean the Toilet—But the Fix Came With a Surprising New Rule

I would never want to be a landlord because while there are a lot of stories about awful landlords, there are also a lot of stories about annoying tenants. This is one of them.

Imagine being a landlord and a tenant calls you to complain that a toilet is dirty. You don’t live there. You don’t work there. It’s a toilet in part of the space they’re renting. Why are they even telling you it’s dirty?

It’s pretty insane, right?

Well, in this story, the owners decided to humor the tenant and clean the toilet for them even though they really shouldn’t have done that. But the tenants definitely don’t get exactly what they expected in this situation!

Keep reading for the whole story.

Clean the toilet on your floor! This happened over the last few years. My parents own some property, including a three story house in a fancy part of a small town. Bottom floor is a fancy clothes store, middle floor used to be office of the clothes store, top floor and basement are storage for out of season clothes that might get sold again another year, and other such items. Due to several problems, but mainly the fact that you can buy cheap clothes on the internet now, the clothes store first downsized and then closed down completely. To get some cash, my parents sold the middle floor to some therapist who put his office in that floor. Since the store closed, we also sold our private home, and bought a cheap home three hours away, in some quaint little village with surprisingly fast internet. Life was good.

The problem was the toilet.

For the most part, the new owners of a third of the house were nice and quiet. Some remodeling here that we quickly approved, some gutter cleaning there that we paid two thirds of, generally quiet and nice. Except soon they started to complain that we did not clean our toilet. Now, this is an old European house, 150 years old at the very least, with tall ceilings and small toilets in the staircase. The tiny toilet at the ground floor, directly next to the rear entrance, still exists. The other two on the middle and top floors were removed decades ago and turned into storage closets. The aforementioned remodeling they did included a proper bathroom on their floor, so they clearly had a place to do their business.

This doesn’t even make sense!

So why are they complaining about our dirty toilet? We live three hours away, we’re not there to use it. So clearly, it’s them and/or their patients using that bathroom, and yet they want us to clean it. So we say… we left it clean when we moved out, this is your problem now. But no, it is on our floor, so it’s our responsibility!

Here’s one way to keep it clean!

This goes back and forth for about four months until we give in. My dad goes to work as normal, I get my mom and we drive three hours to clean a freaking toilet. We get there, my mom gets the cleaning supplies out and scrubs it nice and clean. Looked as brand new as a 40 year old toilet bowl could possibly look. We took a picture and everything. …and then we locked the door to the bathroom and left. Toilet is now perfectly clean, because they can no longer use our bathroom. 🙂 They never complained again.

The tenants had another complaint.

Small bonus story: a few months ago, one of their friends, who they claim is a water treatment expert, has done tests on the tap water and found lead in it. Clearly the old house is full of lead pipes and they will all need to be replaced. We say no, those pipes were replaced 20 years ago, there’s no lead in them anymore, your readings must be wrong. Similar back and fourth for a few months until my parents go “alright we’ll do it, we pay two thirds and you pay one third” and they immediately back down. Oh no it’s not that important we will just drink bottled water. Like we told them to do for months.

They were proved wrong.

Fast forward another month and it just so happens that there’s a blockage in the water line – probably their fault – and an actual expert goes there to clear it off, and he “just so happens” to tear up the walls to look at the pipes. How odd – he found no lead pipes, and now they have to close the walls back up on their own budget, because they chose to break stuff instead of getting an actual professional to do a water quality test.

Those tenants sound really annoying!

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Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person thinks there still might be lead in the water.

Another person agrees that the pipes might not be the problem.

I completely agree!

As much as landlords can be annoying and wrong, so can tenants. Take this story. It’s very possible that the landlords are wrong and there is actually lead in the water even though they replaced the pipes. They think the tenants are being annoying. It might actually be the other way around.

It’s funny that they locked the door to the bathroom, but since it wasn’t really the tenant’s bathroom anyway, that seems like a perfectly logical solution.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a landlord who is confused about how to return a despot since the tenant doesn’t ever want to contact them again. Read The Drama →