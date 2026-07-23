The Couple Told Family to Stay Away on Their Baby’s Due Date — The In-Laws Were Already Waiting at the Hospital

Boundaries are especially important during major life events.

The following story involves a man and his wife who agreed to have no visitors on the day their baby would be born.

But his in-laws showed up anyway and waited at the hospital despite not being invited.

When he asked them to go home, the situation quickly turned into a heated conflict.

Uh oh! Sounds like things escalated quickly during an important event.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITAH for telling my MIL she couldn’t visit my wife in the hospital the same day our child was born? My wife and I discussed it in the days leading up to the birth of our son. We agreed that we did not want any visitors the same day he was born. My MIL was notified that my wife was going to require a C-section. She told me to tell her when she was able to come up and visit. I told her I would do so.

This man learned that his in-laws dropped by at the hospital.

I texted our group chat for my wife’s side of the family. I updated them that the procedure went well. I said that mama and baby were doing perfectly. She replied and said, “I know you didn’t tell me to come. But we are in the waiting room. We’re so excited and want to be here for you two.”

He texted them back, saying they should just return tomorrow.

I texted her back and said that we appreciated her coming up. I told them they should go home and that we would see them tomorrow. My FIL called me shortly after and insulted me in every way imaginable. My MIL sent me a long text about how disrespectful it was of me to not allow them to visit their daughter.

Now, they’re not speaking to him.

I quickly reminded them that today was not about them. I said that it was about my wife, the baby, and me. We have not spoken since. AITA?

Showing up uninvited to something that personal is a bold move. OP clearly informed them about the visiting schedule.

But we also can’t blame his in-laws for being excited and wanting to see their grandchild for the first time.

Emotions are definitely running high on both sides here. Still, it’s reasonable to respect the parents’ wishes in that moment.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who wants her daughter to help pay for her own cell phone, but her daughter says she can’t force her to get a job.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

Short and simple.

Here’s an honest opinion.

This user shares their personal thought.

Aww… this one’s sweet.

Finally, people are taking his side.

Sometimes, the most loving thing you can do is respect someone’s space.

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