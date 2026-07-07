The Customer Handed Him Cash and Just Said “$20.” The Inspiring Way a Gas Station Worker Decoded a Frustrating Language Barrier.

Language barriers can be a real hassle to deal with, especially when you are at work.

What would you do if a customer came into your gas station, set money on the counter, and simply said, “$20.”

That is what the guy in this story experienced, but through some patience and creativity, he was able to figure out exactly what he wanted.

I won’t spoil the story for you, so read on to get all the details and see if you like it as much as I did.

Money lost in translation Yesterday was pretty busy at the gas station food mart; lots of cigarettes to be sold; snacks, scratchers and of course, gas.

Language barriers can be difficult, but sometimes they are funny.

We sell to everyone too, and have a wide international client base, so sometimes there’s a language barrier in the way of customer service. Like, this elderly Asian gentleman at the end of my shift, came up to the register; dropped a bill on the counter and said, “Twenty dollars.” K.

It is reasonable to guess that he wanted gas.

I waited patiently, sometimes it takes a minute for them to remember the word for what they want. He just smiled and repeated, “Twenty dollars.” Okay, so I tried to guess; what was our most common $20- purchase? Ah! Gas! So, I ask, “Which pump, sir?” All I got was a confused look. “Pump number?”

At least the guy is cheerful.

He points at the money. “Yes sir” I say, “That’s twenty dollars.” “Twenty dollars!” He repeats cheerfully, and… nothing.

He really isn’t getting anywhere with this.

“What do you want?” I say, trying to be direct. “Twenty dollars!” He insists.

What could he want?

“Do you want gas?” …and I point at the fuel pumps. “Do you want cigarettes?” …and I point at the packs of smokes. “Do you… ?”

Oh, now it is all making sense.

“MEGA!!!” Lottery tickets, he wanted lottery tickets.

The language might be a barrier, but it won’t stop him from getting his lottery tickets. It is nice that everyone remained happy and cheerful throughout, though.

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Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about this story.

Here is another comment from another gas station attendant.

Here is someone who has to sell a lot of lottery tickets.

Learning a second language is very rewarding.

Lottery games are very popular.

Now this is how to overcome a language barrier with cheerfulness. In addition to being funny, this story really shows that people can overcome anything as long as they keep a good attitude about it.

I’m sure this type of thing happens all the time. Hopefully, the guy who got those lottery tickets ended up winning big time.