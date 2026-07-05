Their Manager Heard the Team Was Mocking Him — Went to Catch Them in the Act — They Saw Him Coming and Made Him the Punchline

When you have a manager who isn’t good at his job, it can make your job more difficult, which makes most employees hate the manager.

That was the situation that the team in this story was facing, so they always tried to play little pranks on the manager or make fun of him behind his back.

One day, the manager heard that the team had done something to make fun of him, so he rushed to their work area to catch them in the act. Fortunately, the team knew he was coming, so they changed tactics and made him look like a fool.

Read through the full story below and see what you think of this silly little prank.

Small payback to slimy manager Waaay back in the day (we’re talking 1980’s, folks – diskettes and a megabyte of memory were the order of the day), we had a jerk manager in our group.

Managers like this are the worst.

Let’s call him “Janky”. We did large scale software development for a Fortune 50 firm. Janky never did any work and acted so superior.

A manager of a technical team doesn’t always need to be technical himself.

When I asked him to perform a simple task: copying our latest release (build) of our software onto diskettes so we could give that to the test team, Janky backed away like I was handing him a rattlesnake, and weakly said he’d get someone right on it. And so on and so forth. One of my colleagues had one of those fake shrunken heads carved into a coconut. As a symbol of our disdain for Janky, we had put a post it note on the back of the shrunken head which had “Janky” written on it. That was a very petty revenge, but it gets better.

Getting so upset over something so silly is not professional at all.

Somehow Janky got wind of our hi-jinks and stormed over to my friend’s office to confiscate the offending artifact as an excuse to fire people. Fortunately, we got the word that Janky was on his way. When Janky burst into the office, he said “I will not tolerate this disrespect!”

Immature? Yes. But still funny.

He grabbed the shrunken head and turned it around. However, now the little note on the back said “Turn around and look at your face.” Dude turned 100 shades of red and stomped out of the office. We laughed our heads off.

Sometimes it is those silly pranks that turn out to be the funniest. This was pretty harmless, even if their manager did take offense.

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Take a look at what some of the top commenters have to say about it.

This commenter says they should have just removed the note.

Was the manager really that bad, or was he just doing his best to manage a technical team when he wasn’t technical himself? Back in the 80s, most managers weren’t technical.

This manager had a hard job, and they made it harder. Hopefully, the manager didn’t take it too personally and still enjoyed his job.